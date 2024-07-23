Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback

close global

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will return to Formula 1 20 months after resigning from his position leading the Scuderia.

Binotto replaced Maurizio Arrivabene at Maranello at the beginning of 2019 having worked his way through the ranks since 1995, but left at the conclusion of 2022 having been beaten to championships by Mercedes and Red Bull.

Binotto will return to F1 leadership on August 1st as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber Motorsport AG, the team which will become Audi from 2026.

Announcing the move, Audi AG CEO Gernot Dollner said: "I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project."

Mattia Binotto will join Sauber in August ahead of the team becoming Audi
Mattia Binotto was previously team principal at Ferrari

Major restructure at Sauber with key exits announced

Binotto's arrival marks the departure of former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who had moved to Sauber Motorsport in 2023 as chief motorsport officer.

Seidl only became CEO of Audi's Formula One operations in March this year, when Audi confirmed their impending takeover of Sauber F1.

Oliver Hoffman also departs as part of the restructure, having become chairman of the board of directors of all Sauber companies at the same time.

The move "ensures the autonomy and independence of the Audi F1 project," Audi said of the realignment.

Andreas Seidl will leave Sauber/Audi upon Mattia Binotto's arrival

“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes.

"For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly,” added Dollner, who is due to take up the position of chairman of the board of directors of Sauber Motorsport.

He also thanked Seidl and Hoffman for their work and commitment in establishing Audi's F1 entry.

Sauber, competing in 2024 as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, are the only outfit yet to score points this season.

Binotto will be looking to put the team on an upwards trajectory after the summer break, and will be able to call upon the services of Nico Hulkenberg in 2025, who will join from Haas.

