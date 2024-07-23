Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback
Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will return to Formula 1 20 months after resigning from his position leading the Scuderia.
Binotto replaced Maurizio Arrivabene at Maranello at the beginning of 2019 having worked his way through the ranks since 1995, but left at the conclusion of 2022 having been beaten to championships by Mercedes and Red Bull.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Verstappen putdown with extraordinary mic-drop moment
Binotto will return to F1 leadership on August 1st as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber Motorsport AG, the team which will become Audi from 2026.
Announcing the move, Audi AG CEO Gernot Dollner said: "I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project."
Major restructure at Sauber with key exits announced
Binotto's arrival marks the departure of former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who had moved to Sauber Motorsport in 2023 as chief motorsport officer.
Seidl only became CEO of Audi's Formula One operations in March this year, when Audi confirmed their impending takeover of Sauber F1.
Oliver Hoffman also departs as part of the restructure, having become chairman of the board of directors of all Sauber companies at the same time.
The move "ensures the autonomy and independence of the Audi F1 project," Audi said of the realignment.
READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop
“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes.
"For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly,” added Dollner, who is due to take up the position of chairman of the board of directors of Sauber Motorsport.
He also thanked Seidl and Hoffman for their work and commitment in establishing Audi's F1 entry.
Sauber, competing in 2024 as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, are the only outfit yet to score points this season.
Binotto will be looking to put the team on an upwards trajectory after the summer break, and will be able to call upon the services of Nico Hulkenberg in 2025, who will join from Haas.
READ MORE: Audi announce major signing ahead of F1 arrival
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as F1 icon makes shock return
- 4 minutes ago
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Rise of Antonelli and Dutch disqualifications
- 58 minutes ago
Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback
- 1 hour ago
F1 star suggests costly factor behind DECLINE for major rivals' dominance
- 2 hours ago
Why Red Bull MUST make one of the biggest decisions in their F1 history now
- 3 hours ago
Kravitz delivers BRUTAL Verstappen jab after dramatic Hamilton clash
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep