Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton was captured in a heartwarming moment with Sky Sports F1 presenter and racing driver Naomi Schiff ahead of the British Grand Prix.

On Thursday at Silverstone, Sky entertained the crowd who had gathered in the grandstands with a rugby challenge and interviews with F1's stars during their special 'F1 Show' feature.

When it was the turn of the Ferrari duo Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to step onto the grid, the seven-time champion took a moment to congratulate the visibly pregnant Schiff.

Schiff announced that she and her husband, Alexandre Dedieu, were expecting their first child in May and has since debuted her baby bump live on Sky's broadcast.

At Silverstone, F1 photographer Mark Sutton, shared a heartwarming picture of Hamilton touching Schiff’s bump where he asked if he could feel the baby kicking.

Schiff also shared the moment with Hamilton on Instagram, where she wrote: “When the spirit of greatness meets the miracle of creation. Baby already wrapped in grace.”

Who is Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff?

Naomi Schiff joined Sky Sports in 2023

Schiff was born in Antwerp, Belgium, and has dual-nationality with Rwanda and Belgium, but her racing career began in South Africa.

The 31-year-old competed in single-seater cars in Formula Volkswagen, and has taken part in multiple other disciplines since then, including RC Formula and Supercar Challenge Superlights.

Schiff's career highlights include taking a second-place in class finish in the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring in 2019 and winning the Clio Cup China Series in 2014.

The racing driver previously competed in the 2019 W Series - the all-female racing series prior to the F1 Academy - before retiring from competitive racing, where she joined Sky Sports F1’s coverage as a full-time analyst in 2023.

Since joining Sky she has been a regular on-screen pundit on UK screens during their live coverage of the season, and recently returned to her on-screen duties at the Austrian GP.

