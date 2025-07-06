close global

Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton

F1 Results Today: Nico Hulkenberg FINALLY secures F1 podium as Lewis Hamilton suffers Silverstone shock

Nico Hulkenberg has finally claimed his first F1 podium at Silverstone after 239 race starts, whilst Lewis Hamilton was just shy of his first top three finish with Ferrari.

In a thrilling British GP, Lando Norris beat Oscar Piastri to take his first home win, but Hamilton was unable to catch Hulkenberg to become the second Brit on the podium at Silverstone.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued

On the second safety car restart, race leader Piastri was too slow in the eyes of the stewards and was given a 10-second time penalty, whilst Max Verstappen spun and tumbled down to P11.

Early chaos dominated the opening laps of the British GP, with half of the grid switching to slick tyres whilst Liam Lawson was sent into the barriers on the Wellington Straight by Esteban Ocon.

Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto were also early retirements from the race, with the Sauber driver struggling in the greasy conditions after he spun out onto the gravel.

Elsewhere, Isack Hadjar hit the back of Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes and suffered a huge crash into the barriers, with both drivers joining the list of retirements.

F1 Results: British Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30.690
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+6.812
3Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+34.742
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+39.812
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+56.781
6Pierre GaslyAlpine+59.857
7Lance StrollAston Martin+60.603
8Alex AlbonWilliams+64.135
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+65.858
10George RussellMercedes+70.674
11Oliver BearmanHaas+72.095
12Carlos SainzWilliams+76.592
13Esteban OconHaas+77.301
14Charles LeclercFerrari+84.477
15Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1 LAP
DNFKimi AntonelliMercedes29 LAPS
DNF Isack HadjarRacing Bulls35 LAPS
DNFGabriel BortoletoKick Sauber49 LAPS
DNFLiam LawsonRacing BullsNO TIME
DNFFranco ColapintoAlpineNO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone

F1 Standings

