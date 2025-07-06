F1 Results Today: Nico Hulkenberg FINALLY secures F1 podium as Lewis Hamilton suffers Silverstone shock
F1 Results Today: Nico Hulkenberg FINALLY secures F1 podium as Lewis Hamilton suffers Silverstone shock
Nico Hulkenberg has finally claimed his first F1 podium at Silverstone after 239 race starts, whilst Lewis Hamilton was just shy of his first top three finish with Ferrari.
In a thrilling British GP, Lando Norris beat Oscar Piastri to take his first home win, but Hamilton was unable to catch Hulkenberg to become the second Brit on the podium at Silverstone.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued
On the second safety car restart, race leader Piastri was too slow in the eyes of the stewards and was given a 10-second time penalty, whilst Max Verstappen spun and tumbled down to P11.
Early chaos dominated the opening laps of the British GP, with half of the grid switching to slick tyres whilst Liam Lawson was sent into the barriers on the Wellington Straight by Esteban Ocon.
Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto were also early retirements from the race, with the Sauber driver struggling in the greasy conditions after he spun out onto the gravel.
Elsewhere, Isack Hadjar hit the back of Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes and suffered a huge crash into the barriers, with both drivers joining the list of retirements.
F1 Results: British Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.690
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+6.812
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+34.742
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+39.812
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+56.781
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+59.857
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+60.603
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+64.135
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+65.858
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+70.674
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+72.095
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+76.592
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+77.301
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+84.477
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1 LAP
|DNF
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|29 LAPS
|DNF
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|35 LAPS
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|49 LAPS
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|NO TIME
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Oscar Piastri FUMES in scathing post-race interview at British GP
- 31 minutes ago
Lando Norris involved in freak accident during British GP celebrations at Silverstone
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton the VILLAIN as Silverstone has new hometown hero - British Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 2 hours ago
LEGO make STUNNING F1 return at British Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Nico Hulkenberg FINALLY secures F1 podium as Lewis Hamilton suffers Silverstone shock
- 3 hours ago
Huge FIA penalty verdict announced after Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri incident at British GP
- Today 17:11
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june