F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP
F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP
The FIA have announced a huge penalty for one F1 star after a shocking crash at at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Martin Brundle says F1 star would have been DISQUALIFIED for British GP incident
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has suggested that a British driver would have been disqualified from the entire British Grand Prix weekend after an incident in practice at Silverstone.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull F1 star given black and white flag for ‘driving erratically’ at British GP
Red Bull F1 junior star Liam Lawson was noted by FIA race stewards for an unusual incident during FP3 at Silverstone.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at British Grand Prix
An FIA announcement has revealed that one F1 team were in breach of the curfew that was in place on Friday night at the Silverstone circuit.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star has 'helicopters on standby' at Silverstone as birth of child imminent
F1 star and Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that the birth of his second child is imminent ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 British Grand Prix on brink of Met Office weather warning
- 34 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals insane '20 HOUR' fast ahead of British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton calls out Martin Brundle in tense Sky F1 exchange at British GP
- Today 08:12
F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP
- Today 07:27
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june