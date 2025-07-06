close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
The FIA Logo

F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP

F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP

The FIA Logo

The FIA have announced a huge penalty for one F1 star after a shocking crash at at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Martin Brundle says F1 star would have been DISQUALIFIED for British GP incident

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has suggested that a British driver would have been disqualified from the entire British Grand Prix weekend after an incident in practice at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star given black and white flag for ‘driving erratically’ at British GP

Red Bull F1 junior star Liam Lawson was noted by FIA race stewards for an unusual incident during FP3 at Silverstone.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at British Grand Prix

An FIA announcement has revealed that one F1 team were in breach of the curfew that was in place on Friday night at the Silverstone circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star has 'helicopters on standby' at Silverstone as birth of child imminent

F1 star and Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that the birth of his second child is imminent ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

FIA F1 Silverstone British Grand Prix Martin Brundle Sky Sports F1
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

  • Yesterday 07:57
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

  • July 4, 2025 16:15

Latest News

British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix on brink of Met Office weather warning

  • 34 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals insane '20 HOUR' fast ahead of British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

F1 2025 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton calls out Martin Brundle in tense Sky F1 exchange at British GP

  • Today 08:12
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued at British GP

  • Today 07:27
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x