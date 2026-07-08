Damon Hill claims AI is coming for us all and F1 is the perfect example

The completely revised F1 2026 regulations were met with mixed reviews when they were first introduced back in March and have essentially been called every name under the sun, but Damon Hill just made the best comparison yet.

The 1996 drivers' title holder is best known for his fierce rivalry with Michael Schumacher, as well as being only one of two father/son pairings in history to both win an F1 championship (his father Graham Hill won the title in 1962 and 1968).

But since the early 2010s, Hill has become known to an entirely new generation as a pundit and star of various F1 broadcasters.

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He has also never been shy about sharing his thoughts on the sport's latest controversy and drama via social media, and following last weekend's British Grand Prix, he had a rather unique point to make regarding the direction the sport is heading in.

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Hill: 'We are on the verge of an AI takeover'

Last weekend's jam-packed sprint weekend at Silverstone has left fans, drivers and pundits alike with plenty to unpack regarding the state of modern motorsport.

The British GP saw a new precedent set by the FIA stewards in Martin Brundle's eyes and also opened up a very wriggly can of worms yet again over the Abu Dhabi 2021 debate after the drivers were forced to finish Sunday's race under safety car conditions.

But it is none of the above Hill has chosen to focus on, instead taking to 'X' to share his view on comments made by two-time champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

After this year's British GP, the Spaniard aired his complaints over the current state of racing under the new regulations which have a much bigger focus on electrical energy.

"I saw a bit of the race, and a bit of the Sprint and people overtaking in the middle of the straight with more battery," Alonso told media.

Spelling out why this could be bad news for the sport, the 44-year-old continued: "So there is not any driver input, or driver talent needed to overtake a car in front of you.

"You don't need to out-brake anyone, you don't need to overtake on the outside, you don't need to take any risk.

"You just need to press one button, and you will overtake if you have a better power unit."

Alonso isn't the only one who has shared his concerns regarding the way F1 is heading, but Hill appears more concerned with what the electrification and somewhat falsified version of motor racing means for the future of humanity.

In response to Alonso's comments, the 65-year-old wrote: "This is my concern. We are on the verge of an AI takeover for humanity. We need to understand what we want for ourselves and claim it ASAP."

The former Williams driver then noted that he feels the pinnacle of motorsport often foreshadows what is to come outside the world of racing, warning: "F1 is a harbinger of the Shape of Things To Come."

This is my concern. We are on the verge of an AI takeover for humanity. We need to understand what we want for ourselves and claim it ASAP. F1 is a harbinger of the Shape of Things To Come. https://t.co/OmlxaTxQqX — Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 7, 2026

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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