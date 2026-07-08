Martin Brundle calls for F1 to scrap FIA rule after Mercedes penalty

Martin Brundle has called for the FIA to change an F1 rule that saw Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli drop out of the points at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone was going superbly well for the Italian teenager up until the last 10 laps.

He looked all but certain to overtake Charles Leclerc and claim a historic race win until disaster struck and a mechanical issue with his W17 all but ended his race.

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However, Antonelli refused to give in and somehow found his pace again after coming into the pits and looked set to at least take home a solitary point for his efforts.

However, a late safety car after Max Verstappen crashed out of the race saw the pack bunch up.

And brutally for Antonelli, in his efforts to wrestle with his car, he had picked up a five-second time penalty for track limits. Given how tightly bunched the field was as the race ended behind the safety car - there was nothing he could do as he plummeted down the order.

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Martin Brundle calls for FIA rule change

And now, Brundle has called for track limit penalties to be scrapped when it is clear a driver is simply trying to survive on track and not cut corners in an attempt to gain lap time.

"Antonelli was catching Leclerc hand over fist, and it seemed inevitable he would win the race, until he radioed in and then slowed on lap 41 with steering issues," he wrote in his post-race column for Sky Sports.

"Part of his aero bodywork around the left-front wheel had failed on the serrated kerb on the outside of the high-speed Copse corner.

"It was heartbreaking for him, but another lesson learned as he did not give clear enough information on his way into the pits about his problems.

"The team changed the easy and fast parts with a new nose and front wing, and fresh tyres, and sent him out, but the offending bodywork was still blocking his steering and he had to pit again two laps later.

"Kimi persevered and, still in 10th place with a potentially critical one point in his pocket, he found remarkable pace again and carried on.

"But with his issues he had been off the track five times and was given a five-second penalty for 'track limits'.

"That rule needs adjusting, track limit penalties are for when drivers gain a competitive advantage by cutting corners or running wide and so able to carry more speed. They should not be applied when you're surviving a mechanical issue or getting out of the way."

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