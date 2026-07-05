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F1 News Today: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio

White FIA logo with London-themed background and union jack flag — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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A late verdict was announced by the FIA following the Sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

Two drivers were called to see the stewards immediately after the race amid an on-track incident.

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Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was not happy with his McLaren team following the British Grand Prix sprint race, berating them over team radio in an X-rated rant.

The Woking-based outfit have not had a good few races, and appear to have gone backwards in their pursuit of the top two teams Mercedes and Ferrari.

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F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

Kimi Antonelli completed a perfect Saturday at the British Grand Prix by taking pole position for Sunday's race.

The championship leader will be alongside Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid at Silverstone, with home hero Lewis Hamilton starting third after failing to show the pace which brought him to sprint pole on Friday.

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Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position at Silverstone
Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position at Silverstone

Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement: 'Another one of those idiots'

Jos Verstappen has issued a strongly-worded response about Sky Sports F1 analyst Martin Brundle for his comments about the current situation at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen's father is known to be very vocal on certain issues, but now he has come for Sky Sports F1 legend Brundle!

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'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued a rallying statement to his Ferrari team-mates, as he looks to build on his early British Grand Prix success.

Hamilton is searching for a 10th British GP victory this weekend, a staggering statistic.

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