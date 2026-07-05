F1 News Today: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio
F1 News Today: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio
All the latest news from the world of F1!Make us your Google favorite
A late verdict was announced by the FIA following the Sprint race at the British Grand Prix.
Two drivers were called to see the stewards immediately after the race amid an on-track incident.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was not happy with his McLaren team following the British Grand Prix sprint race, berating them over team radio in an X-rated rant.
The Woking-based outfit have not had a good few races, and appear to have gone backwards in their pursuit of the top two teams Mercedes and Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
Kimi Antonelli completed a perfect Saturday at the British Grand Prix by taking pole position for Sunday's race.
The championship leader will be alongside Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid at Silverstone, with home hero Lewis Hamilton starting third after failing to show the pace which brought him to sprint pole on Friday.
➡️ READ MORE
Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement: 'Another one of those idiots'
Jos Verstappen has issued a strongly-worded response about Sky Sports F1 analyst Martin Brundle for his comments about the current situation at Red Bull.
Max Verstappen's father is known to be very vocal on certain issues, but now he has come for Sky Sports F1 legend Brundle!
➡️ READ MORE
'My team' - Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari rallying cry at British Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued a rallying statement to his Ferrari team-mates, as he looks to build on his early British Grand Prix success.
Hamilton is searching for a 10th British GP victory this weekend, a staggering statistic.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'
- Yesterday 18:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
F1 News Today: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio
Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'
F1 Odds: British Grand Prix 2026 favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton chases record
Latest News
F1 2026 British Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
- 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio
- 1 hour ago
A journalist asked Kimi Antonelli a super awkward question at the British Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'
- Yesterday 23:50
F1 Odds: British Grand Prix 2026 favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton chases record
- Yesterday 22:50
F1 LEGO cars are back for British Grand Prix, but this time it's different
- Yesterday 21:49
Most read
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june
Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- Yesterday 12:32