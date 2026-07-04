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Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026

Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'

Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris tears into McLaren team at British Grand Prix - 'Just get it right for once'

Lando Norris is hoping to achieve back-to-back British GP wins this weekend

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was not happy with his McLaren team following the British Grand Prix sprint race, tearing into them over team radio.

The Woking-based outfit have not had a good few races, and appear to have gone backwards in their pursuit of the top two teams, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri only qualified down in sixth and seventh for Saturday's sprint race, and the 2025 world champion looked unlikely to challenge for the sprint race win at Silverstone.

But the Brit did manage to get past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and championship contender George Russell to claim a third-place finish in the sprint race, highlighting that McLaren's race pace is pretty solid this weekend.

However, Norris was still not happy following the race.

Taking to team radio, the 26-year-old said: "Well done. Good job. F****** hell, just get it right for once, please."

Later, speaking in the official top-three press conference, Norris said in response to a question about his team radio message: "I don't need to get into it, but some things that we should just be doing a better job on. It's quite simple. Stuff that limits our performance and our potential to get podiums and points."

SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale

Norris positive despite cryptic McLaren message

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, however, Norris chose to just focus on the positives of claiming a sprint race podium, telling Craig Slater: "That was a very good race. I'm very, very happy. A good start, good first lap. Not the pace to go with these guys [Antonelli and Hamilton] but I had a good battle with George and the others behind me.

"Pleasantly surprised but it's just the sprint and we have to do it all over again.

"There were a couple of little things we can certainly do better," he continued. "It was a good race. Good points. I gave it everything I could. George was catching me pretty quickly at the end."

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer suggested a reason for the cryptic Norris messages, while speaking on the live Channel 4 broadcast of the British GP sprint race.

"Very pointed from Norris, wasn’t it?," he said. "I thought he drove a great race there. I mean, he started sixth, finished third and all while having a slower car than Russell and Leclerc.

"It was a great drive, with massive deployment differences on the first lap. I wonder if that’s what he’s not chuffed about."

F1 STANDINGS: Latest points tables after British Grand Prix Sprint

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