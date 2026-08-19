Adrian Newey making 'big decisions' about 2027 car as Aston Martin look to get ahead

Adrian Newey is looking to avoid a repeat of Aston Martin's disastrous start to 2026 as he makes some of the big decisions about the team's 2027 car.

Aston Martin currently sit 10th of 11 in the Constructors' standings, with only rookies Cadillac beneath them and just one point to show for 11 races so far.

The team have been a laughing stock during the first half of the season, with all the lofty pre-season expectations falling flat.

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Now though there is renewed hope at the team's Silverstone base, after a massive upgrade package (16 changes in total) brought significant improvement at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix.

A long-awaited Honda power unit upgrade will be rolled out at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, with further gains likely.

As well as marshalling those 2026 upgrades, Newey is already very much in the process of looking ahead to 2027.

The 67-year-old Englishman is keen to avoid a repeat of the race against time which cost Aston Martin so dear in the countdown to the 2026 season.

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Newey already looking ahead

In an interview with the team's official website, he explained: "Right now, it's about the big architectural decisions: where we position the engine in the wheelbase, how we position the chassis, and the fundamental choices that affect very long lead‑time items.

"We're looking at front and rear suspension concepts, gearbox shape - all the things that heavily influence the aerodynamics.

"A key aim is to release the '27 car to production much earlier in the process, so we're not putting everyone under the same pressure we've had this year. That should allow us to optimise weight, stiffness and detail far more effectively."

Newey is looking to get ahead for 2027.

Regulation changes for 2027

Newey also spoke in depth about the tweaks to the regulations that Aston Martin will be forced to deal with in 2027.

"The most obvious changes are on the power unit side: five per cent extra fuel, some adjustments to energy storage and deployment, and some finer tweaks," he explained.

"On the chassis side, the changes are fewer but still significant. The biggest is to what's often called the 'bib' or 'tea tray' at the front of the floor.

"The leading edge has been moved by about 300 millimetres, which allows you to run the front of the car lower. That brings a different set of aerodynamic characteristics.

"There's also a slightly shallower rear wing to reduce downforce, some changes to the front of the floor - the 'bear claws' or 'fingers' reducing from five to three - and the removal of various tricks teams have been using around the exhaust and rear wing.

"The key one for us is that front‑of‑floor change. It gives everyone a different aero challenge to solve. Because we've effectively been forced to grow up quickly as a team over the last 12 months, we're in a much better place to capitalise on the regulation changes than we would have been a year ago.

"We're a much more mature organisation now, and that leaves me very optimistic about what's to come."

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