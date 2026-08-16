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Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll, generic, Aston Martin, 2026

Flavio Briatore delivers verdict on Aston Martin dream team: 'The results are lagging behind'

Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll, generic, Aston Martin, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Flavio Briatore delivers verdict on Aston Martin dream team: 'The results are lagging behind'

"A big name often means absolutely nothing"

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Adrian Newey is widely acclaimed as the foremost design genius in F1, but that does not automatically mean every team on the grid would hire somebody like him.

The 67-year-old Englishman's achievements are now legendary with his cars having delivered 12 Constructors' titles and 14 Drivers' titles during his glittering career.

Now Newey is attempting to make Aston Martin a legitimate contender on contract which is reportedly worth some £30million per year. That after ending a glorious run at Red Bull.

While so many experts and insiders (and drivers) worship at the altar of Newey and superstar technical minds like him, Alpine boss Flavio Briatore takes a different view.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner return deadline looms as Red Bull star does exit U-turn

Briatore takes a different approach to team building

The 76-year-old Italian is not being critical of their skillset, it's just that he takes a different approach to team building.

When asked by RacingNews365 what Alpine needs to take the next step in its development, Briatore responded: "Even more than a big name, we simply need someone who is very good. Because a big name often means absolutely nothing."

Briatore prefers to build stars, not buy them.
Briatore prefers to build stars, not buy them.

Briatore put the focus specifically on Aston's push for greatness with Newey at the helm as billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll spends big to assemble a technical 'dream team' in Silverstone.

As well as hiring Newey, Stroll also brought in huge influences like Andy Cowell from Mercedes and Enrico Cardile from Ferrari.

"Formula 1 creates these kinds of monsters, and over time, such a monster either works or it doesn't," he claimed.

"Everyone knows that Aston Martin has attracted the biggest names from the technical world.

Aston Martin results 'lagging behind'

"Lawrence Stroll did a fantastic job building the factory and everything that goes with it, but the results are lagging behind. That is why I will never bring such a so-called top name to my team.

"In the past, we created big names ourselves with guys like Ross Brawn, Bob Bell, Pat Symonds, and James Allison."

Briatore's way of working has not only produced world titles in the past, it has brought Alpine now to the upper levels of the F1 midfield, battling with Racing Bulls to take it to the big guns at the front.

Aston Martin meanwhile currently lie 10th in the standings after a disastrous start to 2026, with only rookie team Cadillac beneath them.

F1 2027 GRID: The 14 seats still open as official update confirms Verstappen status

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F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Alpine Flavio Briatore

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