F1 News Today: Christian Horner return deadline looms as Red Bull star does exit U-turn

Christian Horner's best chance of returning to F1 in 2027 is fast approaching a key deadline as the former Red Bull boss continues his spell outside the sport.

The 52-year-old Englishman was fired by Red Bull in July 2025, ending a glorious run of success he presided over as team principal of the all-conquering outfit.

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Red Bull star does exit U-turn as top F1 insider reveals 'counteroffer'

Red Bull appear to have had a major victory in their bid to stem their much-publicised talent drain with Paul Monaghan reportedly set to stay with the team.

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The once-mighty Milton Keynes outfit have struggled in a big way in 2026, not helped by a string of high-profile exits over the last 24 months.

Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley are just some of the huge influences to have left Red Bull, for a variety of reasons.

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‘Is he retiring?’ - Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for ‘last home race’ and F1 fans panic

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has unveiled a special helmet design for his last home race at Zandvoort, and some fans are going crazy.

Verstappen made the reveal on his social media channels on Friday, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort set to take place next weekend, August 21-23.

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Fans panicked, thinking Verstappen is about to retire.

Aston Martin earn praise as F1 insider reveals team tiers - 'They knew they were s***'

Times really are changing at Aston Martin - the struggling F1 team has earned surprise praise from F1 insider Guenther Steiner as he maps out his team tiers for the first half of the 2026 season.

The expensively-assembled squad, headed by team principal and design genius Adrian Newey, spent most of H1 as a laughing stock, bringing up the rear and struggling to even finish races during the early part of the season.

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Carlos Sainz to Red Bull analysed as top F1 insider joins the silly season dots

If Max Verstappen is the hottest property on the driver market in F1 silly season 2026, Carlos Sainz is very definitely running in a strong second place.

Verstappen of course is now effectively a free agent after the exit clause in his current Red Bull contract became active at the summer break. It triggered when he was outside the top two in the Drivers' standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old Sainz meanwhile could be inextricably linked to what happens with Verstappen, as rumours continue to link him with the Dutchman's seat at Red Bull.

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'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed

The first Spanish Grand Prix set to be held at the new Madring circuit is now under one month away, but F1 fans are not impressed by what they have seen so far.

Madrid was officially awarded an F1 contract in January 2024, with construction later getting underway on the Madring in April 2025.

Tickets for the event are already sold out, with thousands of F1 fans set to descend on the Spanish capital for the race. However, there is only one problem - the venue is not yet complete.

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