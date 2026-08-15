close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Smiling Alonso headshot next to smirking Newey with Aston Martin F1 car on track in the background

F1 star predicts stunning Aston Martin turnaround after 2026 disaster: 'They will win grands prix'

Smiling Alonso headshot next to smirking Newey with Aston Martin F1 car on track in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star predicts stunning Aston Martin turnaround after 2026 disaster: 'They will win grands prix'

It would be a stunning comeback

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Aston Martin's first half of 2026 has been nothing short of a disaster, but former F1 star David Coulthard is backing them to make a stunning comeback.

After 11 rounds of the campaign, Adrian Newey's outfit languishes in 10th in the constructors' standings, with just one point scored between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Only the new Cadillac team have fared worse at this stage.

Still, after battling issues with their car and power unit all season, a major upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break has offered hope that the team can be more competitive as the season progresses.

So much so that Coulthard is backing Aston Martin to turn things around spectacularly over the next two years.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gets 'all-new chassis' as Mercedes forced into Plan B to cover Ferrari charge

Coulthard: Mark my words, Aston Martin will win grands prix

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, in which he was assessing every team's first half of 2026, Coulthard made a spectacularly bold claim: Aston Martin will win grands prix in the next two years.

“Aston [Martin], really, really bad,” Coulthard said in a brutal assessment of the team's year so far.

“We have to say really, really bad when you consider, I think the summary was [they are losing] about a second coming from the engine, a couple of seconds coming from the car.

“But mark my words … they will be the biggest improving team over the next two years.

“And I will predict they will win grands prix in the next two years.”

Aston Martin have everything to be a success

Coulthard's prediction seems outlandish given the team's current state, but they have everything in place to succeed going forward.

Adrian Newey is one of the greatest minds F1 has ever seen, Fernando Alonso can still get the job done, and Aston Martin have one of the most advanced, state-of-the-art factories in the sport.

It's now all on the team to show they can put their tremendous resources to proper use and produce the grand prix-winning car Coulthard predicts is coming.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gets 'all-new chassis' as Mercedes forced into Plan B to cover Ferrari charge

F1 TRANSFERS: Verstappen to McLaren, Sainz mega offer and 'Checo' statement

Related

F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Fernando Alonso

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Aston Martin earn praise as F1 insider reveals team tiers - 'They knew they were s***'

Aston Martin earn praise as F1 insider reveals team tiers - 'They knew they were s***'

  • Yesterday 09:15
Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap

Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap

  • 3 hours ago
Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president

Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president

  • 3 hours ago
F1 upgrades for every team: The $2.3bn arms race which will decide Lewis Hamilton title bid

F1 upgrades for every team: The $2.3bn arms race which will decide Lewis Hamilton title bid

  • Yesterday 12:27
F1 News Today: Hamilton gets 'all-new chassis', Mercedes forced into Plan B to cover Ferrari charge

F1 News Today: Hamilton gets 'all-new chassis', Mercedes forced into Plan B to cover Ferrari charge

  • Yesterday 07:30
F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

  • August 12, 2026 16:34

Just in

15-8
Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap
15-8
Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president
15-8
Carlos Sainz to Red Bull analysed as top F1 insider joins the silly season dots
15-8
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
15-8
Mercedes star George Russell opens up on brutal F1 disqualification
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed Spanish Grand Prix

'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed

Yesterday 18:45
Mercedes star George Russell opens up on brutal F1 disqualification F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes star George Russell opens up on brutal F1 disqualification

Yesterday 17:30
McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown suffers agonising DNF at iconic race track McLaren

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown suffers agonising DNF at iconic race track

Yesterday 15:30
F1 Dutch Grand Prix schedule, start times and how to watch live F1 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix schedule, start times and how to watch live

Yesterday 14:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x