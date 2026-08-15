Aston Martin's first half of 2026 has been nothing short of a disaster, but former F1 star David Coulthard is backing them to make a stunning comeback.

After 11 rounds of the campaign, Adrian Newey's outfit languishes in 10th in the constructors' standings, with just one point scored between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Only the new Cadillac team have fared worse at this stage.

Still, after battling issues with their car and power unit all season, a major upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break has offered hope that the team can be more competitive as the season progresses.

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So much so that Coulthard is backing Aston Martin to turn things around spectacularly over the next two years.

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Coulthard: Mark my words, Aston Martin will win grands prix

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, in which he was assessing every team's first half of 2026, Coulthard made a spectacularly bold claim: Aston Martin will win grands prix in the next two years.

“Aston [Martin], really, really bad,” Coulthard said in a brutal assessment of the team's year so far.

“We have to say really, really bad when you consider, I think the summary was [they are losing] about a second coming from the engine, a couple of seconds coming from the car.

“But mark my words … they will be the biggest improving team over the next two years.

“And I will predict they will win grands prix in the next two years.”

Aston Martin have everything to be a success

Coulthard's prediction seems outlandish given the team's current state, but they have everything in place to succeed going forward.

Adrian Newey is one of the greatest minds F1 has ever seen, Fernando Alonso can still get the job done, and Aston Martin have one of the most advanced, state-of-the-art factories in the sport.

It's now all on the team to show they can put their tremendous resources to proper use and produce the grand prix-winning car Coulthard predicts is coming.

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