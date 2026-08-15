F1 Dutch Grand Prix schedule, start times and how to watch live

F1 returns from its summer break for the last Dutch Grand Prix (for now) on what is sure to be an emotional weekend at Zandvoort.

With organisers choosing not to extend their contract with F1, Max Verstappen's huge orange army will assemble en masse for one last time at the seaside circuit.

This is the first of what we hope will be 12 remaining races in 2026 as the title race run-in gets under way for both drivers and constructors.

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The 4.259km track will provide the answers to several key questions when the action starts - can Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari close the gap on Mercedes? Can Verstappen give those fans a very happy Zandvoort send-off? Will that Aston Martin power unit upgrade (thanks Honda) deliver the desired results?

All roads lead to the Dutch coastal resort, and we have the key schedule and TV tune-in information for what promises to be a gripping weekend.

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Dates and session start times

The race weekend gets under way on Friday August 21 and the first key point to note is that IT IS a Sprint weekend. That means a maximum of 33 points up for grabs for any one driver and that could be crucial in the title race.

The race weekend schedule and session start times are as follows:

Date Session Local time (CEST) UK time (BST) US Eastern (EDT) Friday, August 21 Free Practice 1 12:30 11:30 06:30 Friday, August 21 Sprint Qualifying 16:30 15:30 10:30 Saturday, August 22 Sprint 12:00 11:00 06:00 Saturday, August 22 Qualifying 16:00 15:00 10:00 Sunday, August 23 Dutch Grand Prix 15:00 14:00 09:00

Antonelli and Hamilton head the F1 title race in 2026.

How to watch live on TV

As ever Sky Sports will have the live rights to show the entire race weekend in the UK, while Channel 4 will provide highlights (exact timings to be confirmed).

Apple TV has the rights in the US this year after signing a landmark $750million five-year pact with F1. New users can activate a free trial for Zandvoort weekend.

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