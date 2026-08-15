Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap

Former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher claimed that things have 'broken down' between Max Verstappen and Red Bull as he assessed a potential switch to McLaren for the four-time champion.

As F1 approaches the end of its summer break, all eyes are on Verstappen and his next move, with the Dutch star having been constantly linked with an exit from the Milton Keynes-based outfit throughout 2026.

Verstappen of course has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract which is now active after reached the summer break outside the top two in the Drivers' standings.

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Carlos Sainz 'negotiations in closing stages' as F1 transfer saga enters decisive phase

The Carlos Sainz F1 transfer saga is approaching a decisive phase according to reports from Spain.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has been linked with an exit from the iconic English team as they struggle badly with an overweight car in 2026. The mooted landing spots include Audi (who he turned down before) and Red Bull (to replace Verstappen).

But now we have a fresh twist in the tale...

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Sainz has been linked with Verstappen's Red Bull seat.

Red Bull star 'next in line' for F1 seat set for Imola test

The Red Bull academy star described as 'next in line' for an F1 seat is set for his first test at Imola later this month.

Nikola Tsolov has been on Red Bull's books since the end of 2024, and so far he has achieved strong results with the team.

The Bulgarian driver finished second in F3 in 2025, and currently leads the way in F2 ahead of Gabriele Mini.

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Tsolov is set for a test at Imola later this month.

McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown suffers agonising DNF at iconic race track

F1 drivers might currently be on their summer holidays, but right across the globe, others continue to hit the race track.

That includes McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who has taken F1's pause as an opportunity to do some racing of his own, getting behind the wheel of some pretty cool cars at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

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F1 upgrades for every team: The $2.3bn arms race which will decide Lewis Hamilton title bid

The second half of the F1 season begins in a few short day, but much of what happens for the remainder of 2026 will be decided by the actions teams take away from the race track.

With a major aerodynamic and power unit overhaul heading into the 2026 campaign, F1 teams have once again been faced with the task of getting to grips with a totally new car, with the battle being as much about finding lap time on the track as well as off it.

We have the definitive take on how teams have changed their cars so far this season, and the upgrades which are still to come.

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Racing star feared Danica Patrick was going to punch him

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has opened up on the time that he feared former rival and ex-Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick was going to punch him.

For those who don't know, long before her days on British television reporting on F1, Patrick had an incredible career in the States, racing extensively in both IndyCar and NASCAR.

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