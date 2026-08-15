Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap
Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap
Recapping the biggest stories of the last 24 hoursMake us your Google favorite
Former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher claimed that things have 'broken down' between Max Verstappen and Red Bull as he assessed a potential switch to McLaren for the four-time champion.
As F1 approaches the end of its summer break, all eyes are on Verstappen and his next move, with the Dutch star having been constantly linked with an exit from the Milton Keynes-based outfit throughout 2026.
Verstappen of course has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract which is now active after reached the summer break outside the top two in the Drivers' standings.
➡️ READ MORE
Carlos Sainz 'negotiations in closing stages' as F1 transfer saga enters decisive phase
The Carlos Sainz F1 transfer saga is approaching a decisive phase according to reports from Spain.
The 31-year-old Spaniard has been linked with an exit from the iconic English team as they struggle badly with an overweight car in 2026. The mooted landing spots include Audi (who he turned down before) and Red Bull (to replace Verstappen).
But now we have a fresh twist in the tale...
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star 'next in line' for F1 seat set for Imola test
The Red Bull academy star described as 'next in line' for an F1 seat is set for his first test at Imola later this month.
Nikola Tsolov has been on Red Bull's books since the end of 2024, and so far he has achieved strong results with the team.
The Bulgarian driver finished second in F3 in 2025, and currently leads the way in F2 ahead of Gabriele Mini.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown suffers agonising DNF at iconic race track
F1 drivers might currently be on their summer holidays, but right across the globe, others continue to hit the race track.
That includes McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who has taken F1's pause as an opportunity to do some racing of his own, getting behind the wheel of some pretty cool cars at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 upgrades for every team: The $2.3bn arms race which will decide Lewis Hamilton title bid
The second half of the F1 season begins in a few short day, but much of what happens for the remainder of 2026 will be decided by the actions teams take away from the race track.
With a major aerodynamic and power unit overhaul heading into the 2026 campaign, F1 teams have once again been faced with the task of getting to grips with a totally new car, with the battle being as much about finding lap time on the track as well as off it.
We have the definitive take on how teams have changed their cars so far this season, and the upgrades which are still to come.
➡️ READ MORE
Racing star feared Danica Patrick was going to punch him
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has opened up on the time that he feared former rival and ex-Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick was going to punch him.
For those who don't know, long before her days on British television reporting on F1, Patrick had an incredible career in the States, racing extensively in both IndyCar and NASCAR.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Carlos Sainz 'negotiations in closing stages' as F1 transfer saga enters decisive phase
- Yesterday 10:57
Max Verstappen to McLaren, Sainz deal close and Checo statement - F1 Transfer Roundup
- Yesterday 10:15
F1 insider claims Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as McLaren transfer looms large
- Yesterday 09:45
F1 News Today: Hamilton gets 'all-new chassis', Mercedes forced into Plan B to cover Ferrari charge
- Yesterday 07:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
Mercedes star George Russell opens up on brutal F1 disqualification
McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown suffers agonising DNF at iconic race track
F1 Dutch Grand Prix schedule, start times and how to watch live
Latest News
Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as Carlos Sainz deal close: F1 News Recap
- 3 hours ago
Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president
- 3 hours ago
F1 star predicts stunning Aston Martin turnaround after 2026 disaster: 'They will win grands prix'
- Yesterday 20:45
Carlos Sainz to Red Bull analysed as top F1 insider joins the silly season dots
- Yesterday 19:45
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- Yesterday 18:45
Mercedes star George Russell opens up on brutal F1 disqualification
- Yesterday 17:30
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 16:00