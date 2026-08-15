Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president
Axed F1 team boss on running for FIA president
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Former Haas F1 chief Guenther Steiner has laughed off the suggestion that he would ever run for FIA president.
Steiner is a hugely popular figure having become a star on F1's Drive to Survive series, but he also has serious motorsport pedigree behind him, having worked in rallying, NASCAR, and F1.
Steiner lost his role at Haas ahead of the 2024 season, but he has continued to be a regular in the paddock in a media capacity, making him a household name among fans.
His most recent motorsport venture even saw him turn to the world of MotoGP, leading the acquisition of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team in 2025.
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Guenther Steiner on running for FIA president
But despite all of that experience, Steiner says fans should not expect him to make a run for FIA president.
In his latest media appearance, Steiner was a guest on the Up to Speed podcast, touching on a wide range of topics, including a potential return to F1 and laughed off the suggestion that he could one day lead the sport's governing body.
"I think the current president [Mohammed Ben Sulayem] is staying there forever, so I haven't got a chance," Steiner joked. "Even if I want to.
"And I'm pretty happy not to be the next FIA president. I don't think I would make a good FIA president."
Steiner could often be heard using expletives during his time in the paddock on Drive to Survive, and he says the FIA's clampdown on swearing would be the first rule he would change if he were to ever take charge.
"They would be cancelled completely," Steiner joked. "You know, that would be project number one."
Who is the current president of the FIA?
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the current president of the FIA, having first taken the role in December 2021.
He could well be around for a long time yet, too, with the FIA recently removing its term limits on how long a president can be in charge.
Previously, an FIA president could only serve a maximum of three four-year terms, but those limits were removed after a majority of more than 90% voted to end them at the FIA's general assembly in Macau in June.
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