Haas Formula 1 team owner Gene Haas has cited his team's lack of a podium as one of the main reasons for Guenther Steiner's shock removal from his position.

Steiner had held the role of team principal with Haas since their inception in the sport back in 2016, and has overseen the initial phase of the American team's long-term F1 plan.

While Haas finished plum last in the constructors' standings last season, it was largely considered that Steiner would retain his position.

However, last week the Italian-American was sacked and replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

With 2024 expected to be a crucial year in the Haas project due to veteran drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg's contracts both expiring, the team opted for a different direction.

Why was Steiner sacked?

Now, American businessman Haas has revealed his reasoning behind of the sacking of the popular F1 figure, who has become a fixture of Netflix's Drive to Survive show.

“It came down to performance," he told F1's official website.

"Here we are in our eighth year, over 160 races – we have never had a podium. The last couple of years, we’ve been 10th or ninth.

“I’m not sitting here saying it’s Guenther’s fault, or anything like that, but it just seems like this was an appropriate time to make a change and try a different direction, because it doesn’t seem like continuing with what we had is really going to work.

“I like Guenther, he’s a really nice person, a really good personality,” Haas continued.

“We had a tough end to the year. I don’t understand that, I really don’t. Those are good questions to ask Guenther, what went wrong. At the end of the day, it’s about performance. I have no interest in being 10th anymore.”

