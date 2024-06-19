Wolff warned off Hamilton F1 replacement amid Mercedes uncertainty
Wolff warned off Hamilton F1 replacement amid Mercedes uncertainty
Lewis Hamilton is set to depart the Silver Arrows at the end of 2024, linking up with Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, having announced a shock switch earlier this year.
As a result, Mercedes are on the lookout for a driver to partner George Russell next season, with names such as Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli all linked.
F1 Headlines: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona
Recent comments made by Mercedes chief Toto Wolff have suggested that the latter of those names is very much the focus of their current thoughts.
Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has issued a frank warning to Wolff regarding the driver who could replace the seven-time world champion at Mercedes.
Guenther Steiner delivers Andrea Kimi Antonelli warning
If Antonelli does secure the Mercedes drive for 2025, it would mark a meteoric rise to the top for the young Italian.
Just last season, Antonelli was competing in 'Formula Regional' championships, and is yet to complete an F1 FP1 session, although that could soon change following a recent rule change.
Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast in which he discussed several topics relating to the current F1 grid, Steiner heeded a warning regarding the hype around Antonelli.
"Kimi still has to prove that he can do it," Steiner explained.
"Because it’s not as easy [as] just because Toto says he’s the next biggest thing in F1.
"That doesn’t mean it is [true]."
Antonelli currently sits sixth in the F2 standings with five rounds of the championship having taken place.
Antonelli, along with the rest of the F2 grid, will next race in Spain before heading to Austria and Great Britain as part of F1's upcoming European triple-header.
READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff warned off Hamilton F1 replacement amid Mercedes uncertainty
- 28 minutes ago
Red Bull target further F1 rivals after demanding Mercedes FIA probe
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed major F1 blockbuster boost as Newey offer revealed by multiple world champion
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo blasted with 'CLOWN' jibe as F1 driver replacement confirmed at Spanish Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
Hamilton shares ADORABLE new snap alongside beloved pet Roscoe
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul