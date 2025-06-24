George Russell has given his verdict on rumours surrounding his future at Mercedes, as well as speaking out on talks between Max Verstappen and his team.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, but is expected to sign a new deal soon after a brilliant start to 2025, where he has recorded one race victory and four further podiums.

However, he has been linked with a move to Aston Martin, while Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes switch, after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said that his future was of 'great concern' to the team.

Russell has spoken out about both of those sets of rumours, reiterating the 'loyalty' that he has for the Brackley-based outfit.

"I'm not talking to anyone, including teams that have shown interest," Russell told media after his win at the Canadian Grand Prix. "I've been very open about my desire to stay with Mercedes, and I'm loyal to Mercedes. They gave me the chance to enter Formula 1.

"There were no hard feelings in the discussions, especially not about Max. Because, as I've said many times, why wouldn't the teams be interested in Max? If every driver didn't have a contract for next year, Max would be the priority for every single team."

When will Russell sign a new contract?

Despite all the talk surrounding Russell and Verstappen, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has remained resolute in his thinking about Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup.

Russell and his team-mate Kimi Antonelli are both out of contract at the end of 2025, but Wolff has no thought to put fierce rivals Verstappen and Russell alongside each other for the 2026 season.

The pair have been involved in several battles since Russell described the Dutchman as a 'bully' at the back-end of last year, including a crash at the Spanish GP, where Verstappen appeared to intentionally crash into the Brit.

Wolff gave a relaxed response to the extension of Russell's contract: "The mood in the team is great," he told media in Canada. "We just need to agree on a schedule to get this sorted out. In June and July, we have one race after the other. But we'll manage."

