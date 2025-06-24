Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict
Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict
George Russell has given his verdict on rumours surrounding his future at Mercedes, as well as speaking out on talks between Max Verstappen and his team.
Russell is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, but is expected to sign a new deal soon after a brilliant start to 2025, where he has recorded one race victory and four further podiums.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change
However, he has been linked with a move to Aston Martin, while Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes switch, after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said that his future was of 'great concern' to the team.
Russell has spoken out about both of those sets of rumours, reiterating the 'loyalty' that he has for the Brackley-based outfit.
"I'm not talking to anyone, including teams that have shown interest," Russell told media after his win at the Canadian Grand Prix. "I've been very open about my desire to stay with Mercedes, and I'm loyal to Mercedes. They gave me the chance to enter Formula 1.
"There were no hard feelings in the discussions, especially not about Max. Because, as I've said many times, why wouldn't the teams be interested in Max? If every driver didn't have a contract for next year, Max would be the priority for every single team."
When will Russell sign a new contract?
Despite all the talk surrounding Russell and Verstappen, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has remained resolute in his thinking about Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup.
Russell and his team-mate Kimi Antonelli are both out of contract at the end of 2025, but Wolff has no thought to put fierce rivals Verstappen and Russell alongside each other for the 2026 season.
The pair have been involved in several battles since Russell described the Dutchman as a 'bully' at the back-end of last year, including a crash at the Spanish GP, where Verstappen appeared to intentionally crash into the Brit.
Wolff gave a relaxed response to the extension of Russell's contract: "The mood in the team is great," he told media in Canada. "We just need to agree on a schedule to get this sorted out. In June and July, we have one race after the other. But we'll manage."
OPINION: Max Verstappen done with Lewis Hamilton as new F1 arch nemesis emerges
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict
- 17 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton SAVED Martin Brundle from F1 movie axe
- 1 hour ago
What Max Verstappen insider is saying about DTM switch
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton is facing his very own Arsene Wenger crisis at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin confirm historic driver signing announcement
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stunned by surprise as Ferrari make Austria driver change
- Today 16:55
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june