Red Bull chief shares concerning Max Verstappen exit update

Red Bull's motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has revealed the team have serious concerns over the future of star driver Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is currently contracted to Christian Horner's Formula 1 outfit until 2028, but Marko recently confirmed Verstappen's contract does include a performance clause, although the details of which have not been made public.

Following last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen has now dropped to P3 in the drivers' standings, raising further doubts over whether Red Bull are still able to provide the reigning champion with a competitive car.

Following last Sunday's race where the 27-year-old finished P6, Marko revealed serious concerns over Verstappen's future with the team.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the Austrian said: "The concern is great. Improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again.

"We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the world championship."

Red Bull facing driver crisis over Verstappen contract

The four-time drivers' title holder has been consistently beaten across the line by both McLarens in 2025 and has so far only secured one grand prix victory behind the wheel of the RB21.

Verstappen's win in Suzuka however came as a result of starting on pole position at a track where overtaking is infamously tricky, with a largely uneventful race meaning he held off the papaya drivers for the duration of the 53-lap event.

Having now slipped further down the order in the drivers' championship as Red Bull also find themselves losing sight of a championship battle in the constructors', Verstappen's future in F1 is in doubt more than ever.

This time last year, discussions were rife over whether he would entertain sticking around in F1 if the 2026 regulation changes weren't to his liking, but now, Red Bull may have to face the very plausible reality that Verstappen could be in talks to switch teams as early as next season.

Despite Mercedes principal Toto Wolff insisting that signing Verstappen is no longer on his team's radar, the Silver Arrows boss certainly made no secret of his interest in acquiring his talent as concerns emerged last season.

On top of this, it must be considered that Aston Martin could be willing to throw as much money as necessary towards stealing Verstappen away from Horner and Marko, an offer that would be much more attractive to the champion now that Lawrence Stroll's outfit boasts the brains of F1 design legend and former Red Bull technical superstar Adrian Newey.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen demoted after shock Bahrain Grand Prix result

Related