F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen demoted after shock Bahrain Grand Prix result

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been demoted in the 2025 drivers' championship standings following a nightmare weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star lined up ahead of Sunday's race P7 following a dismal qualifying, with title rival Lando Norris just one place ahead of the Dutchman both on the track and in the standings, with only a one-point lead.

Norris got off to an uncharacteristically positive start after lights out in Sakhir, shooting up the order to P3 after the opening stages of the race, making up three places. The boost did not last long for the British racer however as Verstappen was quick to take to team radio to note that Norris had crept over the line of his starting box, with the McLaren star handed a five-second time penalty for the error.

Despite this early setback, Norris roared back to P3 once again where he finished the race, securing his spot at the top of the drivers' championship, with team-mate Piastri now close behind him after his fourth career victory at the event.

The FIA has officially confirmed the updated drivers' and constructors' standings and as McLaren go from strength to strength in both championships, Verstappen has dropped down to third place having only picked up eight points after struggling with his RB21 in Bahrain.

Just three points separate the papaya driver duo as Verstappen flails behind in third position with 69 points, but with one more round of the season's first triple-header coming up this weekend, things to rapidly change once again.

F1 drivers' standings after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 77 points

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 74

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 69

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 63

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 32

6. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 30

7. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 25

8. Alex Albon | Williams | 18

9. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 14

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 10

11. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 6

12. Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber | 6

13. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 6

14. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 5

15. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 4

16. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 1

17. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 0

18. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 0

19. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0

20. Gabriel Bortoleto | Kick Sauber | 0



F1 constructors' standings after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 151 points

2. Mercedes | 93

3. Red Bull | 71

4. Ferrari | 57

5. Haas | 20

6. Williams | 19

7. Aston Martin | 10

8. Racing Bulls | 7

9. Alpine | 6

10. Sauber | 6



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's title bid.

