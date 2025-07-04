close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA Flag, Generic, Social

FIA force Red Bull star to complete mandatory test

FIA force Red Bull star to complete mandatory test

FIA Flag, Generic, Social

An official announcement from the FIA has confirmed that a young Red Bull star has managed to pass a mandatory test.

This weekend's British Grand Prix will see Max Verstappen given a new team-mate, for one session only.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

17-year-old Arvid Lindblad is taking over from Yuki Tsunoda for FP1 around the Silverstone circuit, after being given special dispensation from the FIA to obtain his superlicence before his 18th birthday.

The British-Swedish driver has excelled in F2 in his debut season, already having picked up two race victories in that series with Campos Racing.

His F1 debut will happen later on Friday, after an FIA announcement confirmed that the 17-year-old was able to complete a mandatory test to show that he is safe to be on the track.

Arvid Lindblad will partner Max Verstappen in FP1

All drivers when first racing in the sport have to be able to show that they can get out of their car within 12 seconds, seven seconds to get out and a further five seconds to replace the steering wheel, with a technical delegate present.

The tests are actually conducted at the start of every season too, with even the most experienced drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso having to prove they can complete the test in their new cars.

Lindblad and Aron ready for debuts

As well as the exit test, drivers have to be checked to see if there is enough clearance for their knees in the cockpit, with cars finely tuned based off each driver's height.

Lindblad was not the only young driver having to complete these tests, with Paul Aron also making his debut during British GP FP1.

Alpine and Sauber have reached an agreement for the young star to be loaned out to Sauber for two practice sessions this season, so that the team can fill their rookie driver quota in Nico Hulkenberg's car.

The deal works both ways, with Alpine being given the opportunity to see what the 21-year-old can do in an F1 car, with both Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto failing to impress their bosses in 2025.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Yuki Tsunoda British Grand Prix Arvid Lindblad
Lewis Hamilton handed British Grand Prix boost as Ferrari boss return confirmed
British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton handed British Grand Prix boost as Ferrari boss return confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen warned off Red Bull switch as Hamilton reveals regret
Latest F1 News

Verstappen warned off Red Bull switch as Hamilton reveals regret

  • Today 08:43

Latest News

British Grand Prix

FIA force Red Bull star to complete mandatory test

  • 54 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Liam Lawson subject to extensive FIA inspection ahead of British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton handed British Grand Prix boost as Ferrari boss return confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull face damning Verstappen reality as rival boss reveals team switch verdict

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen warned off Red Bull switch as Hamilton reveals regret

  • Today 08:43
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x