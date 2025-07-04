FIA force Red Bull star to complete mandatory test

An official announcement from the FIA has confirmed that a young Red Bull star has managed to pass a mandatory test.

This weekend's British Grand Prix will see Max Verstappen given a new team-mate, for one session only.

17-year-old Arvid Lindblad is taking over from Yuki Tsunoda for FP1 around the Silverstone circuit, after being given special dispensation from the FIA to obtain his superlicence before his 18th birthday.

The British-Swedish driver has excelled in F2 in his debut season, already having picked up two race victories in that series with Campos Racing.

His F1 debut will happen later on Friday, after an FIA announcement confirmed that the 17-year-old was able to complete a mandatory test to show that he is safe to be on the track.

Arvid Lindblad will partner Max Verstappen in FP1

All drivers when first racing in the sport have to be able to show that they can get out of their car within 12 seconds, seven seconds to get out and a further five seconds to replace the steering wheel, with a technical delegate present.

The tests are actually conducted at the start of every season too, with even the most experienced drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso having to prove they can complete the test in their new cars.

Lindblad and Aron ready for debuts

As well as the exit test, drivers have to be checked to see if there is enough clearance for their knees in the cockpit, with cars finely tuned based off each driver's height.

Lindblad was not the only young driver having to complete these tests, with Paul Aron also making his debut during British GP FP1.

Alpine and Sauber have reached an agreement for the young star to be loaned out to Sauber for two practice sessions this season, so that the team can fill their rookie driver quota in Nico Hulkenberg's car.

The deal works both ways, with Alpine being given the opportunity to see what the 21-year-old can do in an F1 car, with both Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto failing to impress their bosses in 2025.

