Max Verstappen loses out as major Red Bull F1 problem emerges
Max Verstappen loses out as major Red Bull F1 problem emerges
Red Bull's weight issues have been persistent in 2026
Red Bull F1 team are still struggling with a heavy RB22, a factor that costs Max Verstappen and the team crucial seconds as they chase the dominant Mercedes in 2026.
Team principal Laurent Mekies admitted that taking risks with the setup is necessary to close the gap, though he stressed that engineers at the factory are hard at work to develop long‑term solutions.
Sources close to the team reveal that excess weight is hindering the car’s performance – losing around two-tenths of a second per lap. In effect, the RB22 is estimated to be six to seven kilograms above the minimum weight of 768kg.
Running its new Red Bull Ford Powertrains for the first time this season, the squad now finds itself just outside the top tier, with four‑time world champion Verstappen holding seventh place in the championship on 43 points. Despite some progress in Miami, a more significant weight reduction is expected for the home race in Austria.
F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci make $150m gamble
Red Bull's 2026 challenges
During qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen voiced concerns about the car’s handling. Mekies explained that such issues arise partly from the need to compensate for imbalances or a gap to the competition.
“We take risks whenever we feel our car isn’t properly balanced or when we’re not close enough to our rivals,” he noted.
Experimenting with different setups on both cars, the team aims to discover what boosts performance for both qualifying and the race.
Once the gap to Mercedes is closed, the team expects to take fewer risks. This methodical approach also includes rookie Isack Hadjar, as they work to better understand the car’s dynamics and refine their strategy.
Another recurring challenge for Red Bull is tackling kerbs and bumps—a problem that resurfaced in Canada and is likely to be an issue at Monaco as well. Mekies admitted that while the actual act of smoothing out these bumps is relatively straightforward, the real challenge is doing so without sacrificing speed.
“Our engineers are running countless analyses to find a solution that not only resolves the issue but also gains us lap time,” he explained. “It would be simple to fix the problem, but that would slow the car down. We want to eliminate these issues while improving our lap times. It’s a complex challenge, but we thrive on complexity.”
READ MORE: Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Ferrari contract confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Sky pundit tips Lewis Hamilton tipped to WIN Monaco Grand Prix
Are Williams finally back? F1 chief outlines timeline to become title contenders
Charles Leclerc announces decision over Ferrari F1 future
Charles Leclerc opens up on fatherhood and whether future son will race in F1
Latest News
Sky pundit tips Lewis Hamilton tipped to WIN Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 minutes ago
Max Verstappen loses out as major Red Bull F1 problem emerges
- 1 hour ago
Are Williams finally back? F1 chief outlines timeline to become title contenders
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Ferrari contract confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari struggles and how he is changing iconic F1 team
- 3 hours ago
Lando Norris's full Nurburgring lap including BMW fury, 'first time' rants and love for Skoda
- Today 10:58
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may