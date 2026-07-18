Max Verstappen's heartbreaking response to being away from daughter, Lily
Max Verstappen's heartbreaking response to being away from daughter, Lily
Max Verstappen wants to be home as much as possible now he has a babyMake us your Google favorite
F1 star Max Verstappen has revealed the pain of being away from young daughter Lily Verstappen-Piquet.
Four-time world champion Verstappen became a father back in May 2025, when his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to Lily.
She has some pretty impressive racing genes, with her father being Verstappen, both grandfathers having been F1 stars in their own right (including three-time world champion Nelson Piquet) and her grandmother Sophie Kumpen also having been a very talented racer.
On top of that, her Uncle Nelson Piquet Jr also raced in F1 in 2008 and 2009, when he was Fernando Alonso's team-mate.
But Verstappen has said that he does not want Lily to go into F1, with the Dutchman becoming increasingly disillusioned with the sport and the circus which follows it around.
And now he has said that during F1 race weekends he just cannot wait to go home and see her, revealing that the one-year-old can now talk and walk, and misses Verstappen when he's away.
READ MORE: Red Bull told to replace Verstappen with F1 'gem'
Verstappen tries to get home 'as quick as possible'
Verstappen has suggested that he races off as quickly as possible after a race weekend to try and be home with his family.
"Luckily you can FaceTime," Verstappen told PlaySports when asked if he found it hard being away from his family.
"Sometimes I get sent videos. Right now I have my own room where I have my trophies and my helmets and my simulator. She [Lily] already knows that’s my room.
"She can walk now and every time she opens that door she says ‘Papa? Papa?’, but yeah he’s not here.
"I get that sent that video and I’m like ‘s***’. It’s not as nice so you try to get home as quickly as possible."
READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause
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