Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of baby ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their first child together ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull confirmed the absence of their star driver at the Miami GP media day on Thursday prior to the announcement, stating no further details would be given out of respect for the couple and their privacy.

The team revealed: "All is well and he [Verstappen] will attend the track tomorrow for the race weekend."

The 27-year-old also previously addressed the concerns himself after he and Piquet announced the exciting baby news at the 2024 season finale, claiming he would not miss a race to witness the birth of his baby if the event fell during a grand prix weekend.

Now, Verstappen has taken to Instagram to reveal that the pair's baby daughter - who they've named Lily - has been born.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily," the Instagram caption read. "Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

Verstappen and Piquet welcome baby girl

Verstappen and his partner Piquet have publically been together since 2020, with the Brazilian model and columnist frequently attending grand prix weekends to support the Red Bull star.

The Dutchman has now become a father for the first time ahead of the sixth round of his 2025 championship campaign, although he has previously described himself as a 'bonus dad' for Piquet's daughter Penelope, whose biological father is former F1 star Daniil Kvyat.

Lily Verstappen-Piquet has some impressive racing credentials running through her genes, with grandparents consisting of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen and former racing driver and kart racer Sophie Kumpen (Verstappen's mother).

Kumpen's racing talent has been applauded by many stars of the pinnacle of motorsport, with 2009 champion Jenson Button noting her natural speed during their time spent together as karting team-mates in 1995.

Of course, Lily will have the parental guidance of Piquet and four-time F1 champion Verstappen to lean on should she wish to pursue a career in motorsport later down the line, although the Dutchman has stated in the past that he will leave that decision up to her.

When previously asked whether he would like to see his future child try their hand in F1, Verstappen told media: "It doesn't matter. Of course, if he or she wants it, you always do your best as a parent to give them what they need or advise them. But I'm also very happy if they choose something else, to be honest."

