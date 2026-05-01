Max Verstappen unveils stunning pink Red Bull design for Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen will be debuting a bold new look in Miami

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has unveiled a stunning new helmet design ahead of F1's return to the Miami International Autodrome this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix.

The F1 2026 championship was brought to an abrupt halt last month when both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled as a result of the Iran war.

Following the five-week enforced break, the F1 2026 campaign will now resume with a return to the unusual temporary circuit in Florida, which runs around the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

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During F1's unscheduled spring break, Verstappen and his struggling Red Bull outfit took to Silverstone to try out some upgrades on the RB22, which has so far underperformed under the new regulations cycle.

But that could all be about to change depending on the upgrades the energy drink giants are said to be bringing to Miami, a race weekend which will bring many changes as the 2026 chassis and power unit regulations have also been given some tweaks by the FIA ahead of the fourth round on the calendar.

And Verstappen will also be using the Miami sprint weekend to showcase a brand new look of his own- his bright pink Red Bull F1 helmet design.

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Verstappen shows off pink Red Bull helmet

The 28-year-old took to social media to show off his striking new F1 lid prior to the race weekend in Miami, debuting a bold pink helmet.

And even better yet, fans of the Dutchman can now get their hands on their very own replica helmets thanks to Fanatics.

The exclusive F1 2026 Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 2026 Miami GP Helmet is available in the 1:4 Model for £69, or if you're willing to stretch to £155, you can pre-order the 1:2 Model of the Miami GP helmet here.

To browse the rest of Verstappen's 2026 Miami GP merch along with his official F1 merchandise, shop Fanatics.

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When is the F1 Miami GP?

The fourth round of the 2026 championship will return this weekend in Miami, and will also mark the second sprint race of the year.

As a result, just a single, yet extended 90-minute practice session will take place on Friday, May 1, before sprint qualifying at 4:30pm local time (ET).

Saturday, May 2 will then see the sprint race kick off at midday ET before qualifying for the main grand prix takes place at 4pm.

Sunday, May 3 will then see the first full-length F1 race since March, with lights out for the Miami GP taking place at 4pm ET.

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