F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms
F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms
All the latest news from the world of F1!
There are lots of tweaks to the regulations ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix, but now it appears as though the FIA have closed an engine loophole in the rules.
F1 heads to the Miami International Autodrome for the fourth round of the season, and things may look a little different compared to five weeks ago.
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Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race
A threat of lightning is being forecast for Miami on Sunday afternoon, just in time for the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
There is little precedent for what might happen in the event of lightning strikes at the circuit, but could an FIA statement from last year provide us with a clue?
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Max Verstappen reveals his racing limit: 'A risk I'm not willing to take'
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on his racing limit, and which series he would not be willing to compete in.
Verstappen has claimed 71 grand prix victories across his career as an F1 driver, and has in recent years also competed in a number of other racing series, including GT3 and sim racing events. But there's one that he would never compete in.
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'I might get shot for saying this' - F1 champion HATES racing in 2026
An F1 legend has given his passionate take on the 2026 cars, branding the new method of overtaking 'false'.
The 2026 regulation changes have caused quite a stir among drivers past and present.
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Aston Martin vibrations force Alonso and Stroll to visit the dentist - F1 insider
Aston Martin F1 stars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been told they need to take a trip to the dentist due to the vibrations from the Honda power unit.
Alongside their lack of performance, the vibrations from the Honda engine have held the team back significantly in 2026, stopping them from completing a full race distance in the opening two rounds.
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