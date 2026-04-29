FIA close F1 engine loophole ahead of Miami GP

F1 has introduced a major change to its technical regulations ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this season.

The FIA's decision comes on the heels of complaints regarding unnatural driving behaviour during the first three races. In response, the rules around the energy deployment of the MGU-K have been tightened, with the aim of fixing a systemic problem where drivers inadvertently wasted electric power after making slight steering corrections, according to The Race.

The new adjustments focus on the so-called 'power limited' phase. Now, drivers must keep the accelerator pressed at over 98 per cent for at least one full second to enter this mode.

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Previously, even a brief release of the accelerator would reset the system. Restarting the throttle then restarted the cycle, leading to unwanted high energy consumption. From now on, drivers will automatically be placed into the limited power mode exactly one second after crossing the 98 per cent threshold, regardless of any brief gas pedal lifts immediately after.

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Piastri and Leclerc Caught in system glitches

It might sound complex, but the bottom line is that the cars were suddenly losing electric power with even minor mistakes before regaining too much too quickly. Oscar Piastri’s crash during the pre-start reconnaissance in Australia is a prime example of this issue.

Charles Leclerc also suffered from this regulation quirk during the sprint qualifying in China. Exiting the 10th corner, the Ferrari driver had to ease off the throttle slightly to correct an oversteer, dropping him just below the 98 per cent mark.

As a result, he used too much energy leading into the eleventh corner and ended up short on battery power on the straight. Leclerc described the situation as 'beyond words', while McLaren team principal Andrea Stella called the previous rules 'peculiar'.

Mark Temple, McLaren’s technical director, welcomes the upcoming changes, and said: "The intention is definitely to make significant improvements. If there's one thing we’ve learned from these regulations, it’s that you simply can’t predict everything."

While Temple believes the changes mark a positive step towards resolving these issues, he remains cautiously optimistic until the cars hit the track. That will happen this coming weekend in Miami following an unexpected early-season test.

"Surely, we’ll identify a few more quirks along the way that we can address," Temple added.

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