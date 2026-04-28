F1 News Today: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’

Aston Martin F1 team have been questioned by a former driver over their decision to ask Adrian Newey to balance his technical demands with the role of team principal in 2026.

F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll recently backed Newey following rumours that Jonathan Wheatley could be in line to replace the British engineer at the helm of the team, but one insider of the sport maintains putting Newey in a front-facing role was 'never going to work'.

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Oscar Piastri reveals brutal admission over F1 title failure

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has shed light on the brutal ups and downs of his 2025 campaign where he narrowly missed out on his maiden title victory.

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Despite leading the drivers' standings for much of the championship last year, Piastri has now hinted he simply 'didn't do enough' across the season to clinch the win from team-mate Lando Norris.

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EXCLUSIVE: Vettel's shock school visit as staff reveal 'remarkable' behind the scenes moment

Image Credit: Samskola Gothenburg

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel may be retired, but he has certainly been keeping busy away from the track in 2026.

The four-time champion posted an impressive sub-three hour finishing time at the London Marathon last weekend, and prior to that, even had time to stop by and surprise students at the Samskola school in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Here, the ex-Red Bull star was made an environmental knight, and GPFans has the inside scoop on how it all went down.

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Mercedes reveal new PURPLE livery ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The clock is winding down until F1 will finally be back on our screens after a five-week enforced break from the 2026 calendar.

So, to get fans excited for the first race since March, Mercedes F1 team have taken to social media to reveal that their star driver duo will be donning a much more daring look than usual this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

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Miami Grand Prix at risk of chaos after weather warning

F1 returns this weekend with the Miami GP, and we could be in for an enthralling race.

The Miami International Autodrome will host an F1 race for the fifth time as the 2026 season restarts after an unplanned five-week break, and there is a weather front currently brewing which might just spice up the sprint race weekend even more.

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