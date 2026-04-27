It's not every day you go to school and bosh, out of nowhere a Formula 1 world champion is in the same classroom as you.

Children though at the Samskola school in Gothenburg, Sweden, though got just that opportunity On April 21 when Sebastian Vettel, four-time F1 title winner, rocked up causing a wave of excitement and anticipation.

Now, I know what you are thinking. How on earth does a four-time F1 champion just randomly turn up to a school to pass on his experience and wisdom?

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Haris Magnusson is a teacher at Samskola and accompanied Vettel throughout his visit to the school. Magnusson told GPFans how the opportunity came about and the whole purpose of the event.

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Why did Vettel visit school?

"Vettel came to our school after the Perfect World Foundation contacted us and asked if he could visit", Magnussson revealed.

"He spent roughly an hour with us, during which we had the chance to show him around and talk about all the work we do to help our students become aware of their impact on the environment and what we can do, both as individuals and as a society, to improve the world around us.

"One of our first graders accompanied Sebastian as his guide, together with one of our teachers. The first stop was the newly hatched chicks, born just two days before Sebastian's visit. They are very popular with the children, who can even watch them from home through a live feed."

Vettel the environmentalist

Vettel has been a champion of environmental issues for many years now including the latter years of his F1 career so the visit was perfectly on brand for the German.

The former Red Bull and Ferrari driver, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season after leaving Aston Martin, made an unorthodox return at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, creating the 'Buzzing Corner' at Suzuka's Turn Two, which involved installing 11 beehives.

Samskola have adopted a beehive on the island of Branno, just outside Gothenburg, and it provided the opportunity for Vettel to taste the raw heather honey the bees have produced.

As a bit of foreshadowing, the second graders at the school are made 'Environmental Knights' in relation to a 10-week project of 10 missions connected to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Sebastian Vettel was made an environmental knight at the school

Sir Vettel of the environment

When Vettel visited all 10 stations displaying environmental art projects made by the children in the assembly hall, the Lion King music was played and he was accompanied to a stage to himself be made an environmental knight.

Vettel's final stop brought him full circle as he visited the henhouse of two hens named Bob and Kotte before he made his exit.

Magnusson revealed how the 38-year-old exceeded expectations and left a positive lasting impression that neither the students nor staff would ever forget.

"The visit made a deep impression on children and staff alike," he added. "The excitement in the room was unmistakable from the moment Sebastian arrived, and he more than lived up to it.

"He proved to be a remarkably gracious guest, approaching each station with genuine curiosity, engaging with our projects, and taking time to listen to the children with real patience and warmth. He took every question our students asked him seriously and answered each one with care.

"Seeing a world-class athlete give a group of young children his full and undivided attention was something quite special to witness, a visit none of us, children or adults, will forget in a hurry."

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