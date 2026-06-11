Get your hands on the most stylish bits of F1 kit worn by your favourite drivers

Any F1 fans with an interest in fashion know it can be hard to stand out from the crowd whilst showing support for your favourite teams and drivers, but the F1 Store has you covered if you're looking for something with a bit more flair.

Lewis Hamilton continues to set the style standard in the F1 paddock and for fans of the seven-time champion, the European leg of the calendar is an exciting time.

Hamilton's personal merchandise brand Plus 44 have a history of releasing exciting pieces for the British GP and they have already teased a new collection for Silverstone 2026, so keep an eye on the F1 Store for future drops.

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Whether you're lucky enough to be heading to a grand prix in person this year or want to freshen up your wardrobe for race weekends at home, there are plenty of stylish merchandise options available on the F1 Store.

You can even enjoy an exclusive discount on all items (yes, even new ones) using code: GPFANS17. Click here to shop while stocks last.

Below is a list of my favourite merchandise, collectibles and official teamwear items currently available on the F1 Store, with best active discounts at time of writing included.

Britain's best: Hamilton and Norris 2026 merch favourites

Reigning champion Lando Norris and seven-time drivers' title holder Hamilton are without a doubt two of the most popular drivers on the grid, especially in the UK.

And you can certainly tell based on the merch options available on the F1 Store.

Hamilton's decision to switch to Ferrari finally appears to be paying off after moving up to P2 in the drivers' championship following the 2026 Monaco GP. To celebrate, why not pick up the only pieces of official Ferrari kit featuring his iconic name and 44 driver number.

Unisex Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Driver Racing Jacket - £135 (£112.05 with code: GPFANS17)

Unisex Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton T-Shirt - £36 (£25.20 with code: F1TRACK)

Scuderia Ferrari 2026 Team Polo - £81 (£56.70 with code: F1TRACK)

Unisex McLaren Puma Jersey - £60 (£49.80 with code: GPFANS17)

McLaren New Era Norris World Drivers' Championship Winner 9FIFTY Cap - £45 (£31.50 with code: F1TRACK)

F1 Headwear

Speaking of the latest F1 caps, we're now going to enjoy a short view back to the past to look at my two favourite pieces of F1 headwear currently for sale on the F1 Store.

First we celebrate the rich history of the championship which in 2025, celebrated its 75th anniversary with the best merchandise collaboration to date in the form of F1 X Peanuts!

And it's good news for Snoopy fans as the F1 x Snoopy Peanuts cap is included in the F1 Store's clearance sale.

F1 x Snoopy Peanuts 5 Panel Hat - £45 (£27.90 with code: F1TRACK)

Now we turn to the most iconic piece of F1 headwear of them all: Ayrton Senna's Nacional cap.

Ayrton Senna (right) wearing the Nacional cap

Ayrton Senna Nacional 1984 Original Cap with Cap Case - £50 (£41.50 with code: GPFANS17)

Senna specials

In my opinion, the F1 Store's best driver kit options come in the form of Senna's varied merchandise pieces.

From classic Brazilian children's cartoon Senninha to modernised versions of the three-time champion's kit celebrating his legacy, here are some of my favourite picks for Senna fans.

Ayrton Senna Brazil Track Jacket - £85 (£70.55 with code: GPFANS17)

Ayrton Senna 94 Relaxed Fit Football Jersey - £46 (£38.18 with code: GPFANS17)

Unisex Ayrton Senna Senninha Oversized T-Shirt - £39 (£32.37 with code: GPFANS17) Please note this item is selling fast!

Ayrton Senna Formula 1 T-Shirt - £35 (£29.05 with code: GPFANS17)

Something with a little more flair

Disclaimer, the following items from the F1 capsule collection with Los Angeles-based luxury streetwear brand Nahmias are unique (spoiler alert, that's why they're on my editor's picks list) but they're certainly on the pricier side of the merchandise scale.

But now is as good a time as any to open your wallets and invest in some stylish F1 attire given the entire collection is eligible for our exclusive discount!

Unisex NAHMIAS x F1 White Jersey - £336 (£278.88 with code: GPFANS17)

Unisex NAHMIAS x F1 Black Racing Hoodie - £308 (£255.64 with code: GPFANS17)

Image Credit: The F1 Store. Three-time champion Jackie Stewart wearing F1 X NAHMIAS

Warning, if you want drip like Jackie you'll have to fork out £2,879.00, but the good news is the above jacket is also eligible for the GPFANS17 discount meaning you can get the Nahmias x F1 racing jacket for a cool £2,389.57...

Looking for standout style that won't break the bank?

Off Season Unisex F1 White Graphic T-Shirt - £82 (£68.06 with code: GPFANS17)

Formula 1 F1 FW Great Britain Jersey - £70 (£58.10 with code: GPFANS17)

F1 Wall Art

That's enough merch for one day, how about we delve into the F1 Store's variety of stunning motorsport posters?

Scuderia Ferrari F2000 Michael Schumacher World Champion 2000 Poster - £65 (£53.95 with code: GPFANS17)

McLaren Norris Maiden World Drivers' Championship Win 2025 Poster - £79 (£65.57 with code: GPFANS17)

Ayrton Senna Team Lotus 99T Monte Carlo - 30 Years of Legacy - Limited Edition Poster - £79 (£55.30 with code: F1TRACK)

LEGO

Finally we turn our attention to the F1 Store's LEGO collection.

It wouldn't be an edit of the best gifts, purchases and treats for an F1 fan without mentioning LEGO, so let's start off strong with my personal favourite: Nigel Mansell's Williams.

Williams Racing Lego - Icons Nigel Mansell - £75 (£62.25 with code: GPFANS17)

Scuderia Ferrari HP F1 Lewis Hamilton Lego Helmet - £90 (£74.70 with code: GPFANS17)

McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Lando Norris Lego Helmet - £90 (£74.70 with code: GPFANS17)

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 2026 MERCH: Where to buy ALL teamwear including new Hamilton Ferrari kit, McLaren latest and more

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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