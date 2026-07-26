Oscar Piastri furious at McLaren after Hungary nightmare: 'Don't f****** talk to me'

McLaren won the race in Hungary, but that was little consolation for Piastri

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was left fuming with his team following a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.

Starting third after penalties for Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli post-qualifying, Piastri made full use of his grid position to get ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc off the line and up into the lead of the race.

From there, the Australian looked to control the pace from the front, but Norris was adamant that he had more pace than his team-mate, and was calling on his team to let him past.

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McLaren did not cater to Norris' requests but, when Piastri came in for his first pit stop, he came out in traffic, while Norris extended his stint and ended up ahead of Piastri after he had pitted.

Piastri struggled to lap Williams' Carlos Sainz, who opted to ignore blue flags and instead leave no room for Piastri to get past, ending up making contact with the McLaren driver.

While Sainz received a five-second penalty for this action, it was no consolation to Piastri who blamed his team on team radio for pitting him into so much traffic.

"Oh mate, just don't f****** talk to me now," Piastri said to race engineer Tom Stallard. "Nice of you guys to factor that one in by the way, thanks."

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Hungarian GP race times and positions

Piastri's race goes from bad to worse

While that incident was incredibly frustrating for Piastri, he still looked on to secure a season-best finish of second, and secure a one-two for the McLaren team.

That was until his gearbox gave up on lap 56, and Piastri had to retire from the grand prix for his first DNF of the season to go along with two DNS's.

His team-mate Norris went on to claim a dominant victory and, at the time of Piastri's gearbox failure, had already managed to pull out a 12-second gap on his team-mate, backing up his earlier claims that he was much faster than Piastri.

Piastri though admitted post-race his reaction was a spur of the moment thing, and that he understood why McLaren planned the race strategy how they did.

He told Sky Sports: ”I think firstly the pace on the hard tyres just was nowhere, and then obviously getting taken out by a back marker is never really one of the things you think can go wrong. But I was proven wrong, and then obviously the gearbox.

“I mean I was crashed into by Carlos, and in the moment, I was hoping maybe they would not pit Lando because of of that incident to at least give me the chance to stay in the lead.

“But I think that's not very reasonable. So I was more just very upset in the moment about what had happened. I think the timing of my pit stop was was fine. We wanted to to beat Lewis, and that's what we needed to do to do that.”

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