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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Barcelona GP, 2026, generic

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Barcelona GP, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes

All to play for at the Hungaroring

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Despite Mercedes winning every single F1 race this season bar two, we have an tantalising title race in 2026 in both the drivers' and constructors' championship.

Kimi Antonelli leads the way for Mercedes having won six of the ten races this term, but the Silver Arrows' poor reliability has left the door open for Ferrari.

So much so that with Ferrari getting quicker as the season progresses, Lewis Hamilton is Antonelli's chief championship challenger having moved up to second after the Belgian Grand Prix and trailing by just 45 points.

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings

It's not just Antonelli and Hamilton fighting for the title though, with their respective team-mates George Russell and Charles Leclerc also still holding hope of a championship charge in the second half of the season.

While Antonelli is guaranteed to lead the championship heading into F1's summer break. Here is how the championship standings look heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix:

Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 204
2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 159
3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 154
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 126
5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 103
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 92
7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 91
8 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 60
9 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 42
10 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 39
11 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 22
12 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 19
13 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 10
15 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6
16 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5
17 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3
18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 0
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0
Kimi Antonelli (left) is looking to fend off a charge from Lewis Hamilton
Kimi Antonelli (left) is looking to fend off a charge from Lewis Hamilton

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes continue to dominate the 2026 team competition, but Ferrari are catching up and now sit 73 points behind the Silver Arrow, despite Antonelli's win in Belgium. Here is how the constructors' standings stand heading into the action at the Hungaroring:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 358
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 285
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 195
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 151
5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 61
6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 61
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21
8 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11
9 Audi Revolut F1 Team 10
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hungarian GP times and positions

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography

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