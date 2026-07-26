F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes
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Despite Mercedes winning every single F1 race this season bar two, we have an tantalising title race in 2026 in both the drivers' and constructors' championship.
Kimi Antonelli leads the way for Mercedes having won six of the ten races this term, but the Silver Arrows' poor reliability has left the door open for Ferrari.
So much so that with Ferrari getting quicker as the season progresses, Lewis Hamilton is Antonelli's chief championship challenger having moved up to second after the Belgian Grand Prix and trailing by just 45 points.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP
Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings
It's not just Antonelli and Hamilton fighting for the title though, with their respective team-mates George Russell and Charles Leclerc also still holding hope of a championship charge in the second half of the season.
While Antonelli is guaranteed to lead the championship heading into F1's summer break. Here is how the championship standings look heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|204
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|159
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|154
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|126
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|103
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|92
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|91
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|60
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|42
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|39
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|22
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|10
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes continue to dominate the 2026 team competition, but Ferrari are catching up and now sit 73 points behind the Silver Arrow, despite Antonelli's win in Belgium. Here is how the constructors' standings stand heading into the action at the Hungaroring:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|358
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|285
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|195
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|151
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|61
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|61
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|10
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hungarian GP times and positions
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