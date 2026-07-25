The FIA have confirmed that Ferrari have breached Formula 1 curfew rules at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 teams are restricted from working on their cars after 10pm local time on a Friday night all the way through to 9.30am on Saturday morning ahead of the final practice session.

Ferrari looked to be the team to beat following Friday practice with Charles Leclerc and then Lewis Hamilton topping FP1 and FP2 respectively.

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However, that didn't stop the Ferrari team from breaking the overnight curfew, with the FIA announcing the breach.

The FIA said: "Last night team personnel of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the eleven and a half (11.5) hour period which commenced at 22:00 on 24 July, fourteen and a half (14.5) hours before the scheduled start time of FP3 and ends three (3) hours before the scheduled start time of FP3 at 09:30 on 25 July."

It is a rare breach for the Ferrari team as nearly at the halfway point of the season this is the first time it has happened to them during this campaign.

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FIA confirm no further action after Ferrari breach

The FIA though confirmed that no further action would be taken against Ferrari given teams are allowed exemptions to break the curfew a total of four times a season before facing any punishment.

Ferrari were not the only team breaking the curfew either, with Racing Bulls also confirmed to have breached it for the second time this season, meaning they also faced no further action.

Despite Hamilton and Ferrari's FP2 domination, the seven-time world champion appeared to be less than happy with his car, perhaps prompting the team to break the curfew.

Hamilton said after FP2: "It was a solid day overall. The conditions were quite challenging, with the wind making things a bit tricky and the track feeling quite bumpy in some places.

"The car felt better in FP2 and we made some good progress between the sessions, although there are still a few areas we need to improve. We'll go through all the data overnight, keep working on the balance and hopefully find a bit more performance for tomorrow."

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