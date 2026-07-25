Lewis Hamilton admitted after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix that he may have impeded another driver, following an incident involving Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton qualified up in second for the race at the Hungaroring, but was noted by FIA race stewards for an alleged impeding incident.

Hamilton's fears were soon realised when post qualifying the FIA handed him a three-place grid drop meaning he will start fifth for Sunday's race.

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Hamilton was finishing a hot lap during Q3 when he slowed down heading into turn one, but McLaren's Piastri was fast approaching having just started his own flying lap.

In the post-qualifying interviews for the top three, Hamilton admitted that he was a little distracted by the fact that he felt like he had impacted Piastri's lap.

"I mean, ultimately, yeah, we were quickest throughout qualifying, so definitely got away from us," Hamilton said. "I think my mind is just elsewhere right in the second because at the end of the once I finish my lap, I don't know if I got in the way of someone, so I'm just trying to run that through my mind because I wasn't aware anyone was coming."

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle then said live on air that he was sure Hamilton would be given a three-place grid drop.

"He will get a penalty, because it was a clear impeding," Brundle said. "So it will be three places, generally, unless you impede in a dangerous way or whether you’re intending to go across the track and actually proactively slow somebody down which he didn’t, so it will be a three-place penalty I’m pretty damn sure."

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Hamilton qualifying result under threat?

Hamilton was called to see the stewards immediately after the session, with the Brit saying in the media pen that it is likely to be a 'damage limitation' kind of race.

The seven-time champion is currently 45 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and is desperately hoping to close that gap over the coming races and get himself into the hunt for the title.

Antonelli qualified in fourth for the Hungarian Grand Prix, but that could become third if Hamilton is given a penalty. After the session, Piastri was less than impressed by Hamilton's actions.

"It was just Lewis not looking in his mirrors," Piastri told media after the race about his own qualifying performance. "The yellow flag [for Verstappen] wasn't my problem.

"A shame because it meant I didn't get a lap in either way. Clearly the car has been quick today. I have certainly been chasing it, it has not been easy, but clearly there is performance there."

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