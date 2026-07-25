Lewis Hamilton claims he will release documentary on Ferrari horror

Lewis Hamilton is in much better form this year compared to this time last year

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he will one day create a documentary about his rotten 2025, namely his performance at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Hungaroring is statistically one of Hamilton's best tracks, having claimed eight grand prix victories at the circuit since making his debut there in 2007.

But the 2025 event represented one of the lowest points of his entire career. Hamilton qualified for the race down in 12th, before heading to the media pen and delivering a very downbeat interview.

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Hamilton described himself as 'useless', and even suggested that his Ferrari team should sack him and find a replacement driver. He then went on to finish the race in 12th too, finishing a lap behind the leaders.

The 44-year-old also said during that weekend that there was a lot at Ferrari 'going on in the background which isn't great', leading fans to speculate as to whether he would be pushed out of the door at the Maranello-based outfit.

However, Hamilton turns up to the 2026 event at the track in much better form, and in much better spirits.

Hamilton's second season at Ferrari has been fantastic, and the Brit is currently sat in second in the drivers' championship having claimed a grand prix victory and four further podiums. He is in the fight for the drivers' championship and, crucially, ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc by 33 points.

Now, Hamilton has reopened the window into his mindset during that miserable mid-season period at Ferrari in 2025, and has even suggested that he will one day reveal all in a documentary.

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What has changed for Hamilton in 2026?

"I'm proud of everyone in the team and also I am definitely proud of myself for getting myself out of the place that I was in," Hamilton told media ahead of the weekend's action at the Hungaroring.

"One day when I do my documentary, I'll tell you all about that weekend [Hungary 2025] and what led up into it. But to come from there, even coming into this week, I felt a lot from last week, and I arrived worlds away from where I was last year, for which I'm really grateful for.

"Really grateful for what we've developed as a team, the pieces to the puzzle that have moved and come together, and now we come here with a great car, with a great package as a whole, and that we can fight with."

While Hamilton was in poor form last year on-track, the seven-time champion was attempting to make positive changes within the Ferrari team to help them to push themselves on to the next level.

Both he and Leclerc were very vocal about the changes that need to happen within the team, and Hamilton even sent off multiple dossiers reporting what he wanted from his 2026 car.

All of this has seen a complete turnaround in Hamilton's attitude and form in 2026, and it has also seen Ferrari go on to become a race-winning outfit once more, currently challenging for their first world title of any kind since 2008.

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