Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur reveals Lewis Hamilton's 2027 F1 team

Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025, and has been reinvigorated this year

Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has confirmed who seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be driving for in 2027.

Hamilton has been reinvigorated in 2026 and looks to be in the fight for an unprecedented eighth world championship title, currently 46 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

It is a far cry from his first season at Ferrari, when he failed to claim a single grand prix podium, and finished down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

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With his initial contract at Ferrari only set to be valid until the end of 2026, there were concerns after his dismal 2025 season that Hamilton would be out the door ahead of next year, but it now seems as though an option to extend that deal has been activated.

Hamilton had a plus one year option on his Ferrari deal, and he himself recently revealed that this would be activated, with Italian media claiming last week that the 41-year-old was the only party who could opt to rip up the deal.

Now, Vasseur seems to have confirmed this choice.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari enter 'decisive phase' as contract decision approaches

Vasseur confirms Hamilton's future

Vasseur spoke out about Hamilton's 2025 season, while looking ahead to 2027, when it appears that the seven-time world champion will still be driving for the Scuderia.

"Last year, I underestimated the magnitude of the transition from Mercedes to Ferrari," Vasseur admitted to Corriere Della Sera. "Everything was new to him, and Lewis isn't one of those drivers who changes teams every two or three years, like Sainz. Now he knows the tools, the people, and our approach. And with the good results, he's entered a positive spiral."

Asked whether he would announce Hamilton's 2027 extension there and then, Vasseur simply replied: "Yes."

Hamilton admitted at the Canadian GP that he wanted to be at Ferrari 'for many years', while giving a '100 per cent' verdict about his 2027 role at the team.

But recent reports in Italian media have suggested that talks about a Hamilton extension were still in a 'decisive phase'. Vasseur now seems to have ended the debate beyond all doubt.

READ MORE: Leclerc told he cannot copy Hamilton to end Ferrari pain

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