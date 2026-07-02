Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lewis Hamilton has a decision to make about his F1 future as silly season ramps up and 2027 plans are set in stone.

The seven-time F1 world champion signed for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season and had a miserable first season at Maranello.

But Hamilton is reinvigorated in 2026, emerging as the Scuderia's true team leader and now regularly defeating team-mate Charles Leclerc.

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A few weeks ago many experts were questioning if the 41-year-old Hamilton would even be in the sport in 2027, but now his future looks healthy.

Hamilton extension appears to be a formality

Hamilton's public statements have suggested in the past that his contract does include 2027, but Italian media outlet AutoRacer.It claims 2027 is an option which Hamilton can trigger.

They believe that is a mere formality and that a formal announcement of that extension will come soon. It will not though arrive at the British Grand Prix this weekend as Hamilton attempts to claim an unprecedented 10th victory in his home race.

READ MORE: Leclerc told he cannot copy Hamilton to end Ferrari pain

The ball is firmly in Hamilton's court

AutoRacer believes there is only one possible reason Hamilton would not be at Ferrari for 2027 - if he himself decided to pull the plug on the relationship.

That appears highly unlikely given that early 2026 renaissance, as he looks to chase down an eighth world championship title. His comments ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix were that he wants to be at the team 'for many years'.

AutoRacer suggest that the official announcement of Hamilton's contract extension will come ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari's home race.

They have described Hamilton's contract extension as at a 'decisive phase', but the seven-time world champion is already set on continuing his Ferrari journey.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton just gave his brother 'the opportunity of a lifetime'

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