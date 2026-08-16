Lewis Hamilton takes Kylie Jenner on a 'birthday ride'

It turns out your sister dating an F1 champion has its perks!

F1 might currently be on a summer break, but you can't keep seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from getting into a car and going fast.

That's right, while some F1 drivers have spent their summer break on a yacht in the Mediterranean, Hamilton has now been seen taking reality TV star Kylie Jenner for a ride in an off-road vehicle as part of her birthday celebrations.

Hamilton, who is dating Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, could be seen taking Jenner for a drive in what looks like a Can-Am Maverick X3 - a high-performance UTV built for aggressive off-road racing and rough trail riding.

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Jenner turned 29 on August 10 and posted the footage on her Instagram page as part of her celebrations. The video showed her alongside Hamilton in the vehicle, with somebody in the background shouting 'birthday ride' as they accelerated off into the distance.

The video went on for a bit longer, showing Hamilton taking Jenner onto a dirt track, kicking up plenty of mud as he powered the X3 through the corners.

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How long have Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian been dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are currently dating, with reports suggesting that their romance began at the start of the year when the couple spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the UK's Cotswolds.

The pair were then spotted together out in public, including walking around the streets of Tokyo and at the Super Bowl.

As the months have progressed, the pair began to appear on each other's social media pages, and there was no denying their romance when Kardashian showed up at the Monaco Grand Prix in June to support her man.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are currently dating

More recently, Hamilton even got a puppy - a golden retriever named Halo - with Kardashian pictured with it on her Instagram.

With it currently being F1's summer break, the pair have also spent more time together, with Kim Kardashian having sent fans crazy by posting a load of different photos of her and Hamilton last week.

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