British wonderkid WILL get F1 chance says Audi team boss

The crop of young British drivers in and around F1 looks like it may get another member sooner rather than later, with Audi boss Mattia Binotto talking up Freddie Slater's prospects of moving up the ranks.

The 18-year-old is one of two drivers in the team's Driver Development Programme, which launched this year under the guidance of former F1 driver Allan McNish - the other driver being teenage Austrian driver Emma Felbermayr, currently second in the F1 Academy standings.

Slater, who hails from Stratford-upon-Avon, had looked set to wrap up the F3 championship at the first time of asking this season before a disastrous weekend at the Madring saw him lose his 15-point lead to American phenom Ugo Ugochukwu.

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However, Binotto hailed his young driver's development throughout the season, calling his F3 championship devastating 'a great lesson' and hinting that he could even take on some 'F1 duties' toward the end of the year - potentially either a TPC day or a chance to drive an FP1 session at one of the remaining races.

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Slater slated for 2027 F1 duties

Asked about Slater's progress last weekend, and asked whether some F1 duties were on the table for 2027 alongside his impending promotion to F2, Binotto said: "Or maybe even earlier.

"So, certainly Freddie is part of our driver development programme. High potential, he’s doing well. Just finished second in the championship.

"He was leading the championship before the last weekend in Madrid. Now finishing second. I think we discussed that with him. It can be as well a great lesson learned. Sometimes it’s not that, and that will be forgotten very soon.

"More important what he will deliver in the future. F1 duties yes, because that’s part of the development plan.

"F1 seat in the future, that will depend on how strong he will continue developing. But when you’ve got a driver in your academy, somehow the plans are for him, sooner or later, to be in your F1 seat.

"So again, happy with him, the way he has progressed. If you look at his F3 season since the start, where maybe he was abusing a bit too much on the tyres, he has become more balanced, managing better, getting experience and finishing very strong this season."

Audi youngster a history maker after smashing Antonelli record

Slater certainly has as strong a pedigree as almost anyone his age, with his F3 runner-up medal being added to a CV which includes a Formula Regional European Championship, a Formula 4 UAE Championship and an Italian F4 Championship - the latter of which saw him shatter records.

The young Brit won 15 out of 21 races in the series on his way to the 2024 championship, breaking the previous record of 13 held by current F1 title favourite Kimi Antonelli while also breaking the mark for title-winning margin.

Antonelli isn't the only current member of the F1 grid who Slater has a small amount of history adjacent to, having beaten Arvid Lindblad to the Junior World Karting Championship in 2020.

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