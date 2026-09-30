F1 champion gets baby son into karting at two months old

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has made the remarkable reveal that he took his son karting for the first time at just two months old.

Alonso and his partner, Melissa Jimenez, welcomed their first child into the world back in March, with the Spanish driver missing media day ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix as a result of the birth.

He went on to take part in the race weekend itself, with it confirmed that he and Melissa had a baby son, whom they named Leonard Alonso Jimenez.

Article continues under video

The Spanish star has previously spoken about how much busier his life is now that he is a father, and he has opened up on fatherhood once again in an interview with Cadena SER.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Vasseur decision as McLaren leave door wide open for Verstappen move

Fernando Alonso took son karting at two months old

Speaking about Leonard in the interview, Alonso said it was 'amazing' when he was at home spending time with his family, even suggesting it makes up for the torrid time he is having at struggling Aston Martin.

"I think he's delighted with everything," the two-time champion explained.

"Right now, he's just a very smiley kid.

"The truth is, it's amazing, when I'm home, in the few moments I have... It totally makes up for the professional situation.

"The personal side has been fantastic this year, and next year I want to enjoy spending a bit more time with him at the racetracks, taking photos... Because it's clear that when I retire, I'm not going to be travelling to 24 countries a year."

When it was put to Alonso that some drivers slow down once they become a father, the Aston Martin star was adamant it's been the opposite, making the incredible karting reveal.

Baby Alonso gets an early taste of karting

"No, not at all, not at all," he said. "In fact, I already took him for a ride in a go-kart when he was two months old, carrying him in my arms.

"He didn't say anything, of course, but he already felt the wind on his face [laughs]."

It is, of course, far too soon to even think about young Leonard becoming a racing driver, but F1 is a sport with a long history of father-son duos.

Two father-son duos have even both become F1 champions before - the Rosbergs (Keke and Nico) and the Hills (Graham and Damon) - so who knows what the future may hold.

READ MORE: F1 star AXED for 2027 season as official statement confirms driver change

READ MORE: Christian Horner makes U-turn over Ferrari move claims Sky F1 expert

Related