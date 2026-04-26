Fernando Alonso opens up on fatherhood as he escapes Aston Martin woes

What do you do when you haven't been at an F1 race in a month? Well, you go to a classics race in Monaco. Obviously.

Fernando Alonso popped up at the (ahem, French accent loading) Grand Prix de Monaco Historique this weekend, giving a brief interview and touching on his early experiences of fatherhood.

The Spaniard became a father for the first time earlier this year, turning up late to the Japanese Grand Prix after his partner Melissa Jiménez gave birth to their son.

Article continues under video

While things haven't exactly been running smoothly on the track this year – literally, in the case of the notoriously bone-rattling Aston Martin – Alonso seems in good spirits when it comes to his personal life.

READ MORE: Alonso opens up on 'difficult' retirement decision

Alonso: Life as a father is busy!

The Andalusian racer dropped into the Automobile Club de Monaco livestream on Saturday, and told them: “I’m feeling good, and enjoying the weekend of the car.

"As you said, I became a dad one month ago so my life is a little bit more busy than it has been! But yeah, very happy and enjoying a beautiful weekend. It’s sunny, there’s race cars, what can be better than that?”

It's hard to argue with...well, any of that, although at time of writing it's proving bafflingly difficult to figure out just how sunny it is in the principality, with different (theoretically reliable) weather websites throwing up figures of anything between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius. That's not a small gap! That's the difference between thinking 'do I need to bring a light jacket' and thinking 'hmm...shorts weather?'

Baffling unreliability of weather sites' ability to tell you what the weather actually is aside (we know that forecasting weather is hard, but 'what is the temperature right now?' shouldn't be too tricky!), fans will be buoyed to see Alonso apparently enjoying fatherhood so much.

His son, presumably, was back home in Switzerland, although it's not like the notoriously private Alonso would tell us.

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Related