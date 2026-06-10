F1 star George Russell has been 'let down' by Mercedes
F1 star George Russell has been 'let down' by Mercedes
It's all going wrong for Russell in 2026
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the Silver Arrows have let George Russell down after the Brit dropped 50 points to Kimi Antonelli over the last two race weekends.
Canada and Monaco have been brutal, perhaps terminal, for Russell's ambitions of claiming a maiden F1 title.
A battery failure while leading in Montreal saw him surrender 25 points to Antonelli, only to be followed up by a mis-managed penalty from Mercedes in Monte Carlo - a mistake that saw Russell plummet out of the points entirely.
It now means that the man from King's Lynn sits third in the drivers' standings, two points behind Lewis Hamilton and a whopping 68 points behind Antonelli.
For perspective, Russell could beat his team-mate in the next nine races and still not be ahead of the Italian teenager.
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm schedule hearing
Toto Wolff: Mercedes to blame for Russell collapse
After the Monaco debacle, the Mercedes F1 team principal stood up to be counted as he held his hands up when it came to Russell's recent results.
“While standing there [on the podium], I'm always with mixed feelings," Wolff said as he weighed up watching Antonelli's celebrations with Russell's P12 in his mind.
“The Montreal race was [Russell’s] to win. We let him down. Today, probably, we could have had a podium, if not for the penalty mistake.
"I've talked with him yesterday and today - this is a long championship. Luck swings in your direction, and then sometimes it doesn't.”
Asked what happened in Monaco when the Mercedes pitcrew didn't wait five seconds before touching Russell's car, Wolff admitted the team dropped the ball.
“As for not serving the stop, clearly our mistake," he said.
"We need to look at our communication, whether we actually expected him to come in, because I think what I remember is about staying out and not coming in.
"But nevertheless, you've got to be on it to hold him, and we didn't.”
READ MORE: Horner excited by new job as official statement released
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