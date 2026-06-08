George Russell in FIA plea over Monaco Grand Prix penalty that crushed F1 title hopes

George Russell confronted FIA race stewards during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix to make his case about a huge penalty that he was handed during the race.

Russell was at first simply handed a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane, a penalty that many drivers picked up throughout the grand prix distance.

But when a late safety car was called following a crash for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, Russell rushed into the pits to change his tyres.

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Other drivers - including Lewis Hamilton - served their penalties when they came into the pits, but Russell simply changed his tyres and moved on thanks to confusion on Mercedes' part, something which completely ruined his race.

It is an offence to not serve a penalty at your next pit stop if you do choose to take a pit stop, because of the implications it could have on the race of other drivers around you.

Therefore, the FIA stewards took a very dim view of Russell's failure to serve his penalty, slamming him with further, much more damaging punishment.

Russell was handed a drive-through penalty for the secondary offence, a penalty that would be damaging in any circumstance, but particularly in the scenario he was dealt.

The race had just got underway following a red flag, meaning the field was bunched up together. Russell's drive through saw him drop from fourth to 13th, failing to score a point for the second race weekend in a row, and seeing him fall 68 points behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the battle for the world championship.

What's worse is that Russell is now not even the closest championship challenger to his teenage team-mate, dropping to third in the standings after the Monaco GP with Hamilton promoted to P2.

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Russell went to see stewards about drive-through penalty

The red flag caused a 37-minute delay in the race, enough time for championship contender Russell to go and remonstrate with the stewards about his penalty in person.

Speaking after the race, Russell told Sky Sports F1: “I’m not too sure why we got a penalty because I was on the pit limiter before the line, I released it after the line but clearly there’s a problem in the software and many drivers got penalties. Ok five seconds, not ideal but not the end of the world and then in the pit stop there was just major confusion.

“Given a drive-through, you know the punishment doesn’t fit the crime, so P3 down to P14 [he actually finished P13].”

Asked what he said when he tried to plead his case to the stewards during the race break, Russell said: “I just asked, ‘can we review it afterwards’ because I said if I serve the drive-through now, the race is done, and I was willing to serve the five-second penalty on the following lap, I had a 20-second gap behind me to Gasly. I probably gained a tenth of a second through the pitlane with a software glitch and ended up losing 12 positions.”

Asked by Natalie Pinkham what the stewards said in response, Russell revealed: “They said rules are rules, if you don’t serve a penalty, it’s a drive-through.

“I don’t really know what to say that’s two races in a row, could've won the race last week, maybe P3, P4 today, 40 points down the drain for things outside of my control.”

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