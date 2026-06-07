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Hamilton facing Leclerc, who has his back to camera, in front of red and white FIA and F1 logo wall

Latest F1 standings as Lewis Hamilton closes in after best Ferrari result yet

Hamilton facing Leclerc, who has his back to camera, in front of red and white FIA and F1 logo wall — Photo: © IMAGO

Latest F1 standings as Lewis Hamilton closes in after best Ferrari result yet

The very latest F1 championship standings

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the F1 standings as the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix takes centre stage this afternoon (Sunday June 7).

The 41-year-old British superstar endured a miserable first season in Maranello, being soundly beaten by Leclerc in what turned into an awful campaign.

2026 has started much better for Hamilton though, and he is just three points behind the Monegasque after his best result yet for the Scuderia - a terrific second place in Canada last time out.

Hamilton also has the edge over Leclerc going into this afternoon's race - he will start from P3 on the grid, just ahead of Leclerc (P4).

At the front of the Drivers' standings the brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli is out in front after claiming victories in each of the last four races. He will also start today's race on pole as he looks to become the youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest Drivers Standings

Antonelli holds a commanding 43-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Russell after those four consecutive wins:

F1 Drivers' Standings 2026
Pos Driver Team Points
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes131
2George RussellMercedes88
3Charles LeclercFerrari75
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari72
5Lando NorrisMcLaren58
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren48
7Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing43
8Pierre GaslyAlpine20
9Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team18
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls16
11Franco ColapintoAlpine15
12Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing14
13Carlos SainzWilliams6
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls5
15Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
16Esteban OconHaas F1 Team1
17Alexander AlbonWilliams1
18Nico HulkenbergAudi0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Lance StrollAston Martin0
22Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0

Latest Constructors Standings

Mercedes are dominating so far after winning all five races so far in 2026:

F1 Constructors' Standings 2026
Pos Team Points
1Mercedes219
2Ferrari147
3McLaren106
4Red Bull Racing57
5Alpine35
6Racing Bulls21
7Haas F1 Team19
8Williams7
9Audi2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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