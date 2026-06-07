Latest F1 standings as Lewis Hamilton closes in after best Ferrari result yet
Latest F1 standings as Lewis Hamilton closes in after best Ferrari result yet
The very latest F1 championship standings
Lewis Hamilton is closing in on Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the F1 standings as the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix takes centre stage this afternoon (Sunday June 7).
The 41-year-old British superstar endured a miserable first season in Maranello, being soundly beaten by Leclerc in what turned into an awful campaign.
2026 has started much better for Hamilton though, and he is just three points behind the Monegasque after his best result yet for the Scuderia - a terrific second place in Canada last time out.
Hamilton also has the edge over Leclerc going into this afternoon's race - he will start from P3 on the grid, just ahead of Leclerc (P4).
At the front of the Drivers' standings the brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli is out in front after claiming victories in each of the last four races. He will also start today's race on pole as he looks to become the youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner.
READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
Latest Drivers Standings
Antonelli holds a commanding 43-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Russell after those four consecutive wins:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|131
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|88
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|75
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|72
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|58
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|48
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|43
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|16
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|15
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|5
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
Latest Constructors Standings
Mercedes are dominating so far after winning all five races so far in 2026:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|219
|2
|Ferrari
|147
|3
|McLaren
|106
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|57
|5
|Alpine
|35
|6
|Racing Bulls
|21
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|8
|Williams
|7
|9
|Audi
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
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