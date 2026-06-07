Latest F1 standings as Lewis Hamilton closes in after best Ferrari result yet

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the F1 standings as the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix takes centre stage this afternoon (Sunday June 7).

The 41-year-old British superstar endured a miserable first season in Maranello, being soundly beaten by Leclerc in what turned into an awful campaign.

2026 has started much better for Hamilton though, and he is just three points behind the Monegasque after his best result yet for the Scuderia - a terrific second place in Canada last time out.

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Hamilton also has the edge over Leclerc going into this afternoon's race - he will start from P3 on the grid, just ahead of Leclerc (P4).

At the front of the Drivers' standings the brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli is out in front after claiming victories in each of the last four races. He will also start today's race on pole as he looks to become the youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest Drivers Standings

Antonelli holds a commanding 43-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Russell after those four consecutive wins:

Latest Constructors Standings

Mercedes are dominating so far after winning all five races so far in 2026:

F1 Constructors' Standings 2026 Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes 219 2 Ferrari 147 3 McLaren 106 4 Red Bull Racing 57 5 Alpine 35 6 Racing Bulls 21 7 Haas F1 Team 19 8 Williams 7 9 Audi 2 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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