F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
All the big F1 news from Monaco on Saturday June 6
Lewis Hamilton has not had much to celebrate since his blockbusting move to Ferrari early in 2025 but things are finally now starting to fall in place at Maranello.
Heading into 2026 Hamilton had a vacancy for a race engineer and it was seen as a major potential issue. But now the 41-year-old megastar says he has found his new 'Bono'.
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FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP
The FIA stewards have had their eyes on George Russell and Mercedes, with a punishment coming their way after FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Mercedes' dominance was challenged during the opening practice session on Friday, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton setting the two fastest times respectively, but things didn't go so well both on and off the track for the Silver Arrows.
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F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fastest in Monaco as fire sparks late red flag
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was back on top in FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix as a red flag brought the session to an early end.
As predicted, Ferrari were dominant in both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time in the first session and Hamilton going fastest in the second.
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George Russell's car has already broken down in Monaco
This weekend's Monaco GP has barely begun, yet Mercedes F1 driver George Russell is already experiencing car trouble.
The 28-year-old heads to Monte Carlo on the back foot after failing to pick up a single point in the main event at the Canadian GP last time out despite winning the Saturday sprint.
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F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP
Haas F1 star Oliver Bearman was left bemused by his team-mate's actions at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, calling Esteban Ocon an 'idiot'.
Ocon has had problems with team-mates in the past, falling out with both Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly while at Alpine, with Gasly suggesting earlier this year that the relationship with his fellow countryman had still not recovered.
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