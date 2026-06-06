Kim Kardashian arrives at Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian arrives at Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton
Kim K is in Monaco to support Lewis
Kim Kardashian has arrived at the Monaco Grand Prix to support Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver bids for F1 glory this weekend.
The 41-year-old Hamilton and the reality TV megastar have been in a relationship since early February, when news broke they had spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the UK Cotswolds.
Since then we've seen them at the Super Bowl together, dining with their respective families in Los Angeles and biking in NYC.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announces Mercedes punishment
Kim Kardashian enters Monaco Grand Prix paddock
Now though 45-year-old Kim - along with sister Khloe - has made her first appearance at an F1 race since the relationship began. She was pictured by TV broadcaster Sky Sports entering the Monaco paddock on Saturday morning, having been spotted in Monte Carlo on Friday night.
Her presence just adds further glamour to the most iconic weekend of the F1 calendar and gives the sport yet more star power. This on the back of the Alpine team recently announcing a $150million partnership with Gucci.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton will be hoping Kardashian's presence is a lucky charm - he has recently claimed his first two podiums for Ferrari in China and Canada, both with mum Carmen in attendance.
Lewis made a terrific start to the weekend on Friday by topping the timesheets in Free Practice 2 and he is second favourite to win Sunday's 78-lap race behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
This of course is Hamilton's 'home race' - like so many F1 drivers he lives in Monaco, residing in a luxurious penthouse apartment in the tiny principality.
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