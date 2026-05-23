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Russell and Antonelli smiling in Mercedes race suits in front of Canadian GP flag and track themed background

F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and positions

Russell and Antonelli smiling in Mercedes race suits in front of Canadian GP flag and track themed background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and positions

All the times and positions from the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race

George Russell took victory in Saturday's Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, but was made to work by Kimi Antonelli and McLaren's Lando Norris.

The first cracks began to emerge in harmony between the Mercedes driver pairing at the start of Lap 6, with Antonelli closing up on the back of his team-mate and making a move into Turn 1 only to be squeezed unceremoniously onto the grass through Turn 2.

The pair nearly came to blows again when Antonelli made another passing attempt, getting alongside the sister Mercedes only to bounce across the grass again and lose out not only Russell, but also Norris.

Norris took advantage of the work put into the Mercedes' tyres to close right up onto Russell, harassing him for the remainder of the 23-lap race while himself being harassed by Antonelli.

There was another close fight a few seconds behind the leading trio, with Oscar Piastri sandwiched between the Ferrari pair – behind Lewis Hamilton but ahead of Charles Leclerc.

A dramatic final lap and a half saw Antonelli go off track for the third time in half an hour while attempting an overtake, once again conceding the spot, while both Piastri and Leclerc swamped Hamilton for fourth and fifth respectively.

Further down the field, Sergio Perez was once again outside the points, but finished a very creditable 11th place – by far the best finish for a Cadillac in the American team's short history. Even being dropped to 14th by a 10-second penalty applied post-race won't dampen the team's enjoyment of the sprint too much.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari contract extension details, Ricciardo back in pitlane

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedesWINNER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.272s
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.843s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+9.797s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+9.929s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+10.545s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+15.935s
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+29.710s
9Franco ColapintoAlpine+31.621s
10Carlos SainzWilliams+36.793s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1:01.344s
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1:01.814s
13Esteban OconHaas+1:04.209s
14Sergio PerezCadillac+1:10.402s (10s penalty)
15Nico HulkenbergAudi+1:12.158s (10s penalty)
16Lance StrollAston MartinN/A
17Valtteri BottasCadillac+1 LAP
18Oliver BearmanHaas+1 LAP
19Alex AlbonWilliams+1 LAP
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
21Isack HadjarRed Bull+3 LAPS
NCFernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF

READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit

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