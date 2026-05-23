F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the sprint in Montreal
Here is the F1 starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race TODAY (Saturday, May 23).
While Lewis Hamilton tried to take the fight to Mercedes during sprint qualifying on Friday, it was ultimately George Russell and Kimi Antonelli who secured the front row of the grid for the sprint race.
Russell responded to his team-mate's hat-trick of wins perfectly by claiming sprint pole in Montreal, while McLaren's Lando Norris completed the top three.
Oscar Piastri set the fourth fastest time and Ferrari continued the sprint grid's Noah's Ark, with Hamilton faster than Charles Leclerc.
Here is the full starting grid for the sprint race at the Canadian Grand Prix.
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F1 Starting Grid - Canadian Grand Prix sprint
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|22
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
F1 Race Times - Canadian Grand Prix sprint
Lights out for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 23, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
In the UK, that means lights out is at 17:00 (BST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|12:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|18:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|11:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|09:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|00:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|01:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|02:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|10:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|01:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|00:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|19:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|21:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|00:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|19:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|20:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|19:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
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