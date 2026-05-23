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Verstappen in Red Bull F1 hat looking annoyed in front of Canadian GP F1 themed red and white track background

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Verstappen in Red Bull F1 hat looking annoyed in front of Canadian GP F1 themed red and white track background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the sprint in Montreal

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Here is the F1 starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race TODAY (Saturday, May 23).

While Lewis Hamilton tried to take the fight to Mercedes during sprint qualifying on Friday, it was ultimately George Russell and Kimi Antonelli who secured the front row of the grid for the sprint race.

Russell responded to his team-mate's hat-trick of wins perfectly by claiming sprint pole in Montreal, while McLaren's Lando Norris completed the top three.

Oscar Piastri set the fourth fastest time and Ferrari continued the sprint grid's Noah's Ark, with Hamilton faster than Charles Leclerc.

Here is the full starting grid for the sprint race at the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 2027 green light as Horner makes paddock return

F1 Starting Grid - Canadian Grand Prix sprint

Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Starting Grid
Position Driver Team
1George RussellMercedes
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari
6Charles LeclercFerrari
7Max VerstappenRed Bull
8Isack HadjarRed Bull
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
10Carlos SainzWilliams
11Nico HulkenbergAudi
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi
13Franco ColapintoAlpine
14Esteban OconHaas
15Ollie BearmanHaas
16Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
17Sergio PerezCadillac
18Lance StrollAston Martin
19Pierre GaslyAlpine
20Valtteri BottasCadillac
21Alex AlbonWilliams
22Liam LawsonRacing Bulls

F1 Race Times - Canadian Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 23, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

In the UK, that means lights out is at 17:00 (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 23, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)12:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)17:00 Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)18:00 Saturday
United States (CT)11:00 Saturday
United States (PT)09:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)13:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)00:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)01:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)02:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)10:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)01:00 Sunday
China (CST)00:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)18:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)19:00 Saturday
India (IST)21:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)00:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)19:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)20:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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