The starting grid for the sprint in Montreal

Here is the F1 starting grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race TODAY (Saturday, May 23).

While Lewis Hamilton tried to take the fight to Mercedes during sprint qualifying on Friday, it was ultimately George Russell and Kimi Antonelli who secured the front row of the grid for the sprint race.

Russell responded to his team-mate's hat-trick of wins perfectly by claiming sprint pole in Montreal, while McLaren's Lando Norris completed the top three.

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Oscar Piastri set the fourth fastest time and Ferrari continued the sprint grid's Noah's Ark, with Hamilton faster than Charles Leclerc.

Here is the full starting grid for the sprint race at the Canadian Grand Prix.

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F1 Starting Grid - Canadian Grand Prix sprint

F1 Race Times - Canadian Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 23, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

In the UK, that means lights out is at 17:00 (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 23, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 12:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 17:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 18:00 Saturday United States (CT) 11:00 Saturday United States (PT) 09:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 13:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 00:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 01:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 02:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 10:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 01:00 Sunday China (CST) 00:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 18:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 19:00 Saturday India (IST) 21:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 00:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 19:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 20:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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