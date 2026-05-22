F1⁠ News Today: Max Verstappen 2027 green light as Christian Horner makes paddock return

Get all the latest F1 stories in one place ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 superstar Max Verstappen is said to have been given the green light from to seek redemption after recent racing heartbreak.

The four-time champion has been far from shy regarding his dislike of the 2026 F1 regulations and enjoyed some time away from the campaign last weekend to take on the infamous Nurburgring 24 Hours, but when will the Red Bull star next be allowed to take on the Green Hell?

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Christian Horner makes paddock appearance as ex-F1 boss 'explores' return options

Axed F1 boss Christian Horner has made yet another paddock appearance as he weighs up his options for a way back into motorsport.

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The former Red Bull team principal was axed from the team last summer and has since served a period of gardening leave, which reportedly came to an end in May, meaning an F1 comeback could now be on the cards.

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Lewis Hamilton's boss speaks out against 'unfair' FIA changes

Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has hit out at the 'politics' at play which led to an 'unfair' rule change, made by the FIA.

Both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc have had moments of greatness already in 2026, with their SF-26 boasting a lightning fast starting procedure, but they appear to be slipping down the order as their rivals catch up and Vasseur is not happy.

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Mercedes ready to flex F1 muscles at Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team have made it clear to their 2026 rivals that they are the team to beat in the new regulations era.

McLaren and Red Bull appeared to make major improvements at the Miami GP last time out, but Toto Wolff has confirmed that the Silver Arrows plan to bring some pretty mighty upgrades to Montreal this weekend as a response.

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Lance Stroll addresses Aston Martin F1 future over 2026 struggles

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll is participating in his home grand prix this weekend, as F1 visits Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

But there has been some speculation that it could be his final chance to impress his home fans.

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