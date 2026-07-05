FIA issue official statement as 'software error' to blame for safety car chaos at British GP
FIA issue official statement as 'software error' to blame for safety car chaos at British GP
A late safety car caused chaos at SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
F1's governing body, the FIA, have issued an official statement explaining why the British Grand Prix ended behind the safety car at Silverstone.
Fans and pundits alike were left scratching their heads after Charles Leclerc claimed victory under safety car conditions on Sunday.
Race control appeared to have made the call to allow the race to finish with a one-lap shootout when a 'safety car in this lap' message was displayed.
But hopes of an epic finale quickly faded when Bernd Maylander unexpectedly did not dive into the pits, but kept going round the track.
RESULTS: Verstappen crash costs Hamilton in dramatic finish
FIA software issue to blame for safety car confusion
The decision sparked mass confusion as fans booed to make their feelings clear.
Now, the FIA have released a statement to try and clarify things as they have revealed that a technical bug was to blame for the 'safety car in this lap' message appearing when it shouldn't have.
A spokesperson said: "The SC period regulation Article B5. 13.5 states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure.
"This process was followed by Race Operations. The “SC In This Lap” message was displayed erroneously due to a software error."
It seems therefore that not enough time was left after the call was made for lapped cars to unlap themselves to get the race going again.
Although safety is of course the priority, always, there will be questions as to whether the call for cars to unlap themselves could have been made earlier in order to give the British crowd the end the race so badly deserved.
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